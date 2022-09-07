New iPhone 14 models compared: Which one should you buy?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The curtain has been lifted at Cupertino and four new iPhones will soon arrive at an Apple store near you: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That's a whole lot of iPhones if you're in the market for an upgrade, with new features aplenty to make your investment all the sweeter.
To get you up to speed on the latest handsets and help you make the best buying decision this fall, ZDNET experts sifted through spec sheets, price points, feature lists, and presentations to bring you all the information. Here are key reasons to buy one iPhone 14 model over the other -- starting from the top of the line.
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Display
6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz
6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz
6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz
6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz
|Weight
|6.07 oz (172 grams)
|7.16 oz (203 grams)
|7.27 oz (206 grams)
|8.47 oz (240 grams)
Processor
A15 Bionic
A15 Bionic
A16 Bionic
A16 Bionic
RAM/Storage
4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
Camera
|12MP (f/1.5) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|12MP (f/1.5) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|48MP (f/1.78) Wide, 12MP (f/2.2) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.78) 2X Telephoto, 12MP (f/2.8) 3X Telephoto, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|Software
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Battery
|Up to 20 hours of video playback
|Up to 26 hours of video playback
|Up to 23 hours of video playback
|Up to 29 hours of video playback
Connectivity
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Durability
IP68
IP68
IP68
IP68
Colors
|Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product Red
|Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product Red
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Price
Out of all the iPhones announced during Apple's fall event, the iPhone 14 Pro Max stands tall for the longest-lasting battery life. Apple says that the larger Pro model should last for up to 29 hours of video playback. If the 14 Pro Max is a step-up from the 13 Pro Max, which had an impressive endurance when tested, there are good times ahead for the new iPhone.
Technically, both the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have the best iPhone camera systems to date, so you can't go wrong with either one. The benefit of the Pro Max's larger display is that it functions as an expansive viewfinder when shooting photos and videos. The 6.7-inch panel should can also be of greater use for video editing on the go.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for the 128GB variant, with the most expensive 1TB model peaking at $1,599. Those prices aren't including taxes, cases, and chargers. For the 14 Pro Max, you'll have to pay up to reap the large-screen benefits.
The one and only reason to buy the smaller iPhone 14 Pro over the Pro Max is size preference. The regular iPhone 14 Pro is arguably the safer, less-fatiguing phone to use among the flagship duo. Its 6.1-inch display fits more comfortably in a hand and users switching over from older iPhones should feel at home with the palm-friendly size. Still, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with the same multi-camera system as the Pro Max, as well as all the exciting new safety and Dynamic Island features.
For the first time in a while, Apple is offering a less expensive, big-screen phone, making the iPhone 14 Plus the perfect gateway for folks who want the "Pro Max" form factor. Instead of paying $1,099 for the highest-end iPhone though, the 14 Plus starts at $899. Still, you can expect similar software features like the new iOS 16 lock screen, satellite-based safety tools, and more.
Apple made it clear during its 'Far Out' keynote that the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery life ever on an iPhone. That's a big claim, but one that's not surprising. ZDNET has tested every iPhone to date and always found the larger "Plus" and "Pro Max" options to yield the most enduring performance. In the case of the new 14 Plus, Apple says that the phone should last up to 26 hours of video playback, besting the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro.
And finally, the iPhone 14. It's the least expensive model in the fall lineup but possibly the most important. Traditionally, the standard, non-Pro iPhone has been Apple's bread-winner, appealing to the masses through value-driven prices, subtle drawbacks, and eye-catching colors (see image above). This year's iPhone 14 is priced the same as last year's with a starting price of $799. It's not cheap, but also not as expensive as the other models.
There's nothing more hypnotic than walking into an Apple store and seeing all the poppy iPhone colors perfectly laid out for you to play with. Between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones this year, the latter is noticeably more adventurous with its color options and should appeal to a wider range of consumers. If you're dead set on a red, blue, or purple iPhone, then look no further than the regular 14.
Clearly, there are a lot of new iPhones to shop from, and each one offers a feature or two that the others do not. My ultimate buying advice is this: Visit your local Apple store and give each model a test drive. Run your most frequented apps, take pictures and videos, and get a feel for each phone's fit and finish. Naturally, your preferences will narrow down the options and allow you to choose the best iPhone for you.
