Apple says it’s time to update your iPhone… again

Does it feel like you've been updating your iPhone continuously for weeks now? That's because you have! And now iOS 14.5 has given way to iOS 14.6, so it's time to go through the whole process again.

iOS 14.6 brings a number of new features:

The ability to share Apple Card with up to five people (13 years and up), with features added to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls. Each person also builds a credit history.

For podcasts, there's now subscription options for channels and individual shows.

On the AirTag and Find My front, Apple has added an option to Lost mode to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories. Another updates that now AirTag will show a partially masked phone number when tapped with an NFC-capable device.

A new feature added to accessibility allows Voice Control users to unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice.

There is also a raft of se fixes:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

That last one is interesting, and may be the reason behind the poor benchmark performance for some handsets running iOS 14.5.1.

There are also over 30 security fixes contained in this update, and while none seem to be being actively used by attackers, this update isn't something that you should put off installing for too long.

Grab those updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Also out is iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, macOS Big Sur 11.4, Safari 14.1.1, as well as security updates for macOS Mojave and Cataline.

Better get busy updating!