Apple to replace crackling AirPods Pro earbuds

Following many months of complaints from some users, Apple has launched a replacement program for defective AirPod Pro earbuds.

And it's pretty broad, as it covers buds manufactured before October 2020.

Must read: iOS 14.1 rolling out to iPhones, but no sign of a battery fix

Here are the symptoms to look out for:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Either or both buds can be affected, and will be replaced upon confirmation of the issue after examination. The AirPods Pro case is unaffected.

The program covers affected AirPods Pro for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Got a problem? Here are your options: