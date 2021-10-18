Apple Unleashed Event: $179 AirPods 3 gain Spatial Audio, sweat resistance, MagSafe charging

Image: Apple

Apple just unveiled the third-generation AirPods during its Unleased event. The completely wireless earbuds had been rumored to receive an update for nearly a year now.

The new AirPods look more like AirPods Pro and work with Apple's Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos features to add a 3D-like effect to supported Apple Music albums and supported videos in services like Netflix and Disney Plus. Even though the new AirPods borrowed some of their design from the AirPods Pro, they lack removable tips and take a one-size-fits-all approach like the previous generation AirPods have.

The stems have a button for interacting with Siri or whatever you're listening to, and Apple has added sweat and water resistance to the new AirPods for fitness enthusiasts.

There's also an adaptive EQ feature that will adjust what you're listening to in real-time to ensure you're getting the best experience.

Other notable additions to the AirPods include MagSafe charging to the charging case, with increased battery life to 6 hours on a single charge. Charging for 5 minutes will provide 1 hour of listening time, according to Apple. And with the charging case, you're looking at 30 hours of total use.

Apple will start taking preorders for the new AirPods today, priced at $179. The second-generation AirPods will stay in the lineup for $129 .