New Apple TV 4K now packs A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+

Apple

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its Apple TV 4K, which features its A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+ for better picture quality.

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: the Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi, which offers 64 GB of storage and retails at $129, plus the Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi + Ethernet, which offers 128 GB of storage and retails at $149. You can order both now on the Apple site with availability beginning Friday, November 4.

At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is the A15 Bionic chip, which features in Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones and brings superior performance and energy efficiency to Apple's TV offering.

CPU performance in the latest-generation Apple TV 4K is up to 50% faster than the previous generation which allows for faster navigation and greater responsiveness. GPU performance has also received a 30% boost for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

The new Apple TV also supports HDR10+, in addition to Dolby Vision, delivering richer visual quality that's closer to the experience intended by content creators, according to Apple.

Like its predecessors, the 2022 Apple TV 4K brings all of Apple's apps to the small screen, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade, as well as popular streaming apps. A free, three-month subscription to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are included in the package, along with a touch-enabled Siri remote.

New features coming to tvOS 16 include a redesigned Siri and the ability to control the Apple TV from AirPods. The Apple TV 4K also serves as a Smart Home Hub, connecting to compatible smart home accessories such as HomeKit cameras and lights.

Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said: "Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever."