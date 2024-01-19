Apple Vision Pro's $199 Travel Case revealed - and it looks weirdly cozy

Apple

Along with Apple's Vision Pro pre-orders today, the company is selling a never-before-seen accessory in the form of a $199 Travel Case.

The case is designed to protect the headset when you're on the go, with storage made specifically for the various components of the Vision Pro, including one half for the spatial computing device itself and another for the portable battery pack. There are also slots to hold the Zeiss Optical Inserts (which you'll have to buy, either in readers or prescriptions), Apple Vision Pro Cover, and additional accessories.

Within the ripstop outer shell, Apple has applied a microfiber lining that should reduce the friction when placing the headset and accessories inside and prevent anything from getting micro-scratches. That's a trend we've seen with high-end headphone cases and one that has proven effective.

The outside of the case also has a retractable handle, according to Apple's listing page, keeping the dimensions of the whole thing as compact as 11.69 x 8.78 x 6.5 inches.

Beyond the Travel Case, Apple today is also selling a new Belkin Battery Holder that allows users to secure the portable battery pack onto a belt or pants. Considering the Travel Case has enough space to house "additional accessories," I wouldn't be surprised if you could fit the one from Belkin alongside the default Vision Pro components.