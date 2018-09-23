 '

Apple Watch 4, Amazon Echo devices, Google rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #445)

Apple's new iPhones and watches are now available, Nintendo Switch Online is up, Amazon announced a ton of new devices, and Google is launching new devices soon.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

One of my two Apple devices arrived this week so we started off MobileTechRoundup show #445 talking about the new Apple Watch Series 4.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Hands on with the Apple Watch 4, but not the iPhone XS Max
  • A DIGITS debacle
  • Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked, might debut on October 4
  • All about the Nintendo Switch Online service
  • Amazon announces a ton of Echo devices
  • Brydge keyboards for Chrome tablets
  • First look at the Nocturne tablet #MadeByGoogle
  • A screen resolution jump to 3000×2000 for Chrome OS
  • Chrome OS 69 Stable brings Linux apps to all supported Chromebooks

Running time: 82 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 94MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Amazon Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3