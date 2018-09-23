Apple Watch 4, Amazon Echo devices, Google rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #445)

One of my two Apple devices arrived this week so we started off MobileTechRoundup show #445 talking about the new Apple Watch Series 4.
- Hands on with the Apple Watch 4, but not the iPhone XS Max
- A DIGITS debacle
- Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked, might debut on October 4
- All about the Nintendo Switch Online service
- Amazon announces a ton of Echo devices
- Brydge keyboards for Chrome tablets
- First look at the Nocturne tablet #MadeByGoogle
- A screen resolution jump to 3000×2000 for Chrome OS
- Chrome OS 69 Stable brings Linux apps to all supported Chromebooks
Running time: 82 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 94MB)
