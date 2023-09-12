Apple Watch double-tap feature is a game-changer for accessibility

Apple's fall event has officially kicked off, and there have already been some standout announcements. As part of the new Apple Watch Series 9 announcement, Apple also introduced a groundbreaking new feature: The double-tap.

Anyone wearing an Apple Watch Series 9 or the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be able to tap their index finger and thumb together to do a variety of things. You can use the double-tap feature to answer calls, snooze your morning alarm, play or pause media, end timers, and more. You can even use it to take a group picture to make sure that you're included in it.

Apple says the handy (pun intended) feature will make interacting with your watch faster, easier, and more convenient, especially when your hands are full or otherwise occupied with carrying groceries, holding a baby, or walking your dog.

But aside from convenience, the double-tap feature is a big win for accessibility. Apple already has AssistiveTouch available on the Apple Watch, but this new feature takes it to the next level since it doesn't require you to turn on any settings on your iPhone.

Apple said the double-tap is made possible by the wearable's new S9 SiP chip, which Apple says is the "most powerful watch chip." The company added that the chip is also able to give the Apple Watch Series 9 a big boost in performance and the ability to process Siri requests on the Apple Watch itself.

The double-tap feature will be available next month -- perhaps with the debut of WatchOS 10. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are available on September 22.