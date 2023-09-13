'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
You can already use the Apple Watch's double-tap feature. Here's how
Apple just launched a lineup of the new iPhone 15 and two new versions of the Apple Watch, the Series 9 and the Ultra 2. Both Apple Watches wowed Apple's Wonderlust event viewers with one feature: double-tap.
Our collective jaws dropped as we watched how someone could snooze an alarm and navigate their Apple Watch by just making a pinching motion twice, with no need to touch the Watch's display.
Also: Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which watch is your best buy?
But even with how impressive the S9 SiP in the new Apple Watch is, the truth is that the hand gesture control is already available in older Apple Watch models, as far back as the Apple Watch Series 4 -- it just works differently.
Known as AssistiveTouch, the ability to control your Apple Watch with hand gestures has been an accessibility feature since its birth in WatchOS 8.
How to use Hand Gestures on Apple Watch
What you'll need: Apple Watch Series 4 or newer, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Ultra, or newer running on the latest version of WatchOS.
1. Go to your Watch Settings
On your Apple Watch, open the Settings app.
2. Tap on Accessibility
Scroll down until you find Accessibility and tap on that.
Right now, hand gestures are an accessibility feature built into WatchOS, so you have to enable it.
3. Go to AssistiveTouch
Within Accessibility, tap on AssistiveTouch and enable it.
5. Enable Hand Gestures
Find Hand Gestures and enable it to turn on the feature. You'll see a list of four hand gestures that the Apple Watch recognizes and have the option to customize what action the Watch will perform when you make the gesture.
Also: Apple Watch Series 9: Top 4 features we're excited about
Here are the four hand gestures that the AssistiveTouch capability recognizes:
- Pinch.
- Double-pinch.
- Clench.
- Double clench.
6. Test it out
Start making the hand gestures shown in the AssistiveTouch options to test out your new ways to navigate your Apple Watch.
FAQs
How is AssistiveTouch different from the double-tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2?
AssistiveTouch was born as an accessibility feature. It gives people who can't always touch the screen of their Apple Watch the ability to control the wearable with the same hand wearing it. As a result, it can also leverage other hand gestures to control the Watch, like one tap of the pointer finger and thumb and fist clenching once or twice in quick succession, not just double tap.
Also: How to preorder the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and get the best deals
The double-tap gesture from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 lets users control the primary button in an app, open the Smart Stack from the watch face, and scroll through widgets; the last action would require a different gesture with AssistiveTouch. We'll learn more about the double-tap feature when it becomes available in a software update next month, especially how responsive it is and what other capabilities it offers.
Is double-tap on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 an Accessibility feature?
The double-tap gesture isn't built as an Accessibility feature like AssistiveTouch is, though it can act as one. Instead, the double-tap gesture is built to easily and intuitively navigate the Apple Watch, similar to the Apple Vision Pro's experience.