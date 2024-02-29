The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is $60 off right now on Amazon

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you are an Apple device user and have been interested in trying out a smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the perfect smartwatch for you. The best part is that you don't even have to pay full price on the already lower-budget model, with the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)being $60 off at Amazon right now.

Figuring out which smartwatch to buy was challenging since there are so many options on the market. I recently went through the process of finding the perfect smartwatch for my boyfriend, so I can give you insight into how I reasoned purchasing this watch, which, by the way, was a smashing success.

Also: The best smartwatches of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed

It really boiled down to two main points: Was he an Apple user, and what would he need the watch for?

If you or the person you are shopping for is like my boyfriend and is an Apple user who needs a watch that fulfills the most basic functions like fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep insights, Crash Detection, water resistance, and a good battery, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a perfect fit.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The Apple Watch SE will be the most seamless smartwatch addition for an Apple user since its WearOS software essentially mirrors the iPhone's iOS, making it a natural integration into the ecosystem.

In addition, despite being the most budget-friendly model, it boasts many of the same health and safety features as the more advanced Apple Watch models. In fact, the features it doesn't have, including blood oxygen tracking or temperature taking, your basic user would likely not use anyway.

Also: The best Apple Watches of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed

When picking a screen size, I went with the 40mm, which happens to be the one on sale for $189, because I prefer to reduce the bulk of a wearable as much as possible, and I knew he would, too. I attached a photo of the watch on his wrist for added perspective.

If you do choose to go the 44mm route, it's also on sale for $60 off, making it $219 as opposed to its regular $280 price tag.

Jumping on the deal is especially worth considering because Apple products rarely go on sale, and a 22% discount can save you quite a bit of money.