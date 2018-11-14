Enter to win* a brand new smartwatch!

Apple's latest smartwatch could be yours with our newest sweepstakes.
ZDNet is keeping the prizes coming! We will be rewarding 3 lucky winners each an Apple Watch Series 4, just in time for the holidays. You can now enjoy Apple's smartest watch yet, with 18 hours of battery life, GPS capabilities, health features like heart monitoring and fall detection, dust and water resistance, and more. CNET claims "The Apple Watch Series 4 is the fastest, most connected and best overall smartwatch around." You won't want to miss out on this.
The prize breakdown is as follows:
- The grand prize winner will win an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS & Cellular): Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop (ARV US$849)
- Our first runner up will take home an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS & Cellular): Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band (ARV US$749)
- Our second runner up will receive an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS & Wireless): Aluminum Case with Sport Band (ARV US$549)
To enter the sweepstakes, for your chance to win* an Apple Watch Series 4, all you have to do is answer this question in the comments section below:
Which Apple Watch feature would you take advantage most? For example, my comment would be: "I would take advantage of the water-resistance feature because I like to swim for exercise."
Remember to only leave one comment to avoid being disqualified and enter before 11:59 pm PT on December 5, 2018. Good luck!
Please read carefully the complete rules for details.
How to enter:
- Register as a ZDNet user (by clicking "Join / Sign in" in the top-right corner of this page). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.
- Leave only one comment. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified via email (please ensure your email on record is valid). The winner must respond within three days of being notified. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.
- *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter, you must be a legal resident of the United States, Puerto Rico or Canada (excluding Quebec); 18 years of age or older; and a registered user of zdnet.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 5, 2018.
