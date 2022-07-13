Smartwatches were a thing of the future a couple of years ago. But today, it seems sparkly wrist bling has evolved into smart wrist technology. While the Apple Watch Series 7 offers health tracking, notification alerts, and so much more; it still has the bling that so many people love to wear.
Swimming, running, walking, or biking, it doesn't matter where you wear your watch because it has advanced durability and it is waterproof. If you want to check your heart rate after your workout, just go to the health app, where you will see blood oxygen levels, irregular heartbeat notifications, and sleep tracking capabilities.
Apple also offers an array of watch colors, band colors, and a fully customizable experience within the Watch, but the $120 discount offer is only applicable to the Product(Red) and Green variants. The next generation of Apple Watch is here, and with a discount like this, there's never been a better time to make your purchase.
This item is rarely offered at a lower price, and the deal doesn't last much longer. This is the lowest price the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm has ever been offered at on Amazon, so run, don't walk, and secure these massive savings.