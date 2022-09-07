'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Apple Watch Series 8 brings with it many of the older features and health tracking: Sleep tracking, ECG, heart rate tracking, and blood oxygen. But the new model did not disappoint with its brand new features. It offers accurate body temperature, improved workout tracker, crash detection, international roaming, and fast charging.
The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro already released the temperature tracking feature, but the accuracy of the body temperature is yet to be seen. Apple, however, is so confident in the accuracy of its temperature tracking that it has added estimated ovulation dates based on the shifts of the wearer's basal body temperature.
Nightly shifts in the body's baseline temperature can help with more than sleep tracking, which the Apple Watch 8 also does. It can give people a visual on their watch's screen of when they likely ovulated, as well as cycle deviation, all complete with notifications so you can stay on top of their fertility tracking.
The Apple Watch Series 8 has two temperature sensors, one on the back of the watch and the other behind the display; to accurately discern changes in body temperature versus changes in ambient temperature readings.
For women's health and people trying to conceive in general, this new feature in cycle tracking is an advanced resource for their reproductive health.