Apple iPhone 15 Pro mutes side switch for multifunctional Action button

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

As Apple wraps up its Wonderlust event to announce the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, we heard all about how the iPhone 15 Pro is the mobile gaming device to get. Yet all I can think of is how amazing the new Action button will be to enjoy.

Apple is replacing the iPhone's mute switch with a new Action button that users can customize to work as a shortcut for other apps. The single-function switch has been on the side of the iPhone since its release in 2007, making its removal a change in the basic user experience of the iPhone.

But users will still retain the Silent shortcut by simply long-pressing the new Action button on the side of the iPhone lets users toggle between ring and silent mode, complete with haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island when the action is completed.

The Action button on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max lets you set shortcuts to access the camera or flashlight quickly, open Voice Memos or Translate, as well as set Focus modes. Users can also easily tap into accessibility features, such as Magnifier. What's more, you can set the Action button to trigger Shortcuts -- like opening your favorite app.

