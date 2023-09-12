/>
How to preorder the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and get the best deals

Apple unveils its new iPhone 15 line, plus Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 during its fall event. We have the details on where you can buy and preorder these devices, and for how much.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Apple iPhone 15
Apple/ZDNET

Apple's anticipated annual fall event is here, which means new devices. During the live-streamed event, Apple announced the new iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's important to note that all of the devices announced today feature USB-C charging, something that Apple was forced to do by the European Union's decree that -- by the end of 2024 --all smartphones and tablets must use the same USB-C connector.

Preorders for some of the devices start today --  iPhone 15 Pro model preorders start this Friday, September 15 -- and all the new devices will be available on Friday, September 22.

Here's where you can preorder the devices, as well as deals that are available so you can save some money. 

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Five different iPhone 15s with various colors
Apple/ZDNET

Apple's entry-level iPhone models received new upgrades like a Dynamic Island display, new cameras, and, of course, USB-C charging. You can expect the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to be available in five new colors: yellow, pink, green, black, and white. 

apple-store.jpg

PREORDER NOW

Apple Store

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available for preorder today, starting at $799 and $899, respectively. On the Apple Store, you can also get up to $800 off on a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 11 or newer model.

View at Apple
AT&T

PREORDER NOW

AT&T

At AT&T, both new and existing customers can get the new iPhone 15 through the carrier, as long as they have an eligible trade-in.

View at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Two iPhone 15 Pros against black backdrop
Apple/ZDNET

Meanwhile, Apple's more premium iPhone models have a new Titanium design that's lighter and more durable, as well as a more powerful A17 Pro chip. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also replace the mute-switch toggle witha  customizable Action Button and the Lightning charger with USB-C charging (that promises to charge faster, too).  

apple-store.jpg

PREORDER NOW

Apple Store

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available to preorder on Friday, September 15, starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively. On the Apple Store, you can also get up to $1,000 off on a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max when you trade in an iPhone 11 or newer model.

View at Apple
AT&T

PREORDER NOW

AT&T

New and existing customers at AT&T can get the iPhone 15 Pro for $1,000 off when they bring in an eligible trade-in.

View at AT&T

Apple Watch Series 9 

Five different Apple Watch Series 9
Apple/ZDNET

The new Apple Watch Series 9 promises an improved S9 processor and a new pink color. Apple also announced the new S9 SIP, which the company calls "the most powerful watch chip yet." The chip promises big boosts in performance, along with the ability for Siri requests to be processed directly on the watch, a new double-tap feature (using just your fingers), and more. 

apple-store.jpg

PREORDER NOW

Apple Store

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available to preorder now and will be available officially on Friday, September 22. Pricing starts at $399.

View at Apple
AT&T

PREORDER NOW

AT&T

AT&T is offering a sort of "Buy one, get one free" deal for all Apple Watches. When you buy an Apple Watch Series 9, you can get the second one for $300 off. 

View at AT&T

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple/ZDNET

Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra last year, and this year, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting upgrades like the S9 chip, new cycling features, a flashlight boost, and more. 

apple-store.jpg

PREORDER NOW

Apple Store

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available to preorder now, and will be officially available on Friday, September 22. It starts at $799.

View at Apple
AT&T

PREORDER NOW

AT&T

AT&T is offering a sort of BOGO deal for all the new Apple Watches. When you buy an Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can get the second one for $300 off. 

View at
