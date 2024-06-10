Apple's M2 Mac Mini is down to an all-time-low price of $479

Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple is set to unveil the latest AI innovations and updates to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, and the rest of its software ensemble. We'll be covering the event live from California, so be sure to stay tuned on ZDNET.com as we share all the best updates, features, and announcements from the long-awaited event.

Right now, you can save $120 on Apple's latest M2 Mac mini, which just dropped to an all-time low price of $479 at Amazon.

Also: Everything Apple will announce at WWDC today: Apple Intelligence, Siri, iOS 18, and more

Just like its predecessor the M1 Mac Mini, the M2 Mac Mini doesn't have an overabundance of ports, but ZDNET reviewer Michael Gariffo said it's got enough to handle nearly all home uses and the majority of professional workstation setups.

"The M1 Mini totally disrupted the home PC industry for a reason, and its M2 follow-up just enhances its accomplishments by taking a level of performance that was already more than most users needed and boosting it even further... If you need a desktop for your home or business, this is almost certainly the one to get," Gariffo said in his review.

Review: Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023)

If you're looking to snag the M2 Mac mini for school, work, or personal use, there's no better time than right now, when it is available for $120 off and its lowest price yet. Shop this deal at Amazon while stock and these savings last.

When will this deal expire? Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.