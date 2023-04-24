Apple's AR/VR headset rumor roundup: What we think we know so far

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As we approach Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in just a few weeks, new details and rumors are emerging surrounding what new products will (and won't) be announced. Apple's highly-anticipated AR/VR headset is one of the top devices expected to be launched during the June event.
Though other big players in the virtual and augmented reality world are seemingly walking away from the market, it appears that Apple continues to push ahead with its headset. According to a new Bloomberg report, the AR/VR headset, which is said to cost around $3,000, will work with existing iPadOS apps, like the Camera, FaceTime, Books, Home, Messages, Photos, Safari, and more.
In the workplace, Apple is reportedly planning to include immersive videoconferencing in mixed reality, where users will be able to have realistic avatars in virtual meeting rooms; new collaboration tools using the Apple Freeform app, which will allow users to discuss and work on material together; and the ability to use the AR/VR headset as an external monitor for a connected Mac.
The report also mentions that the headset should be capable of running hundreds of thousands of third-party iPad apps with little modification, including a variety of games, reading apps, and fitness services.
Like the Meta Quest Pro, HTC Vive Cosmos, and Sony PlayStation VR, it's expected that the Apple AR/VR headset will lean heavily on gaming, presumably as a new way to access Apple Arcade, and will feature a new Fitness+ experience.
Additionally, Apple is said to have made a push for a new Wellness app that will feature an immersive AR/VR relaxation experience with graphics, calming sounds, meditation, and voiceovers.
It seems that Apple will also pass on a built-in rechargeable battery for its AR/VR headset, opting for an external battery, rumored to be worn at the waist, that will connect to the headset via a proprietary charging port, separate from the USB-C interface for data transfer.
There are reports that Apple has trademarked the names RealityOne, RealityPro, Reality Processor, and RealityOS. Though it is unclear whether the company will release one or two AR/VR headsets, one could only speculate what the names mean: RealityPro may be the AR/VR headset itself, while RealityOne could refer to a subscription service for it, similar to the Apple One, or another version of a headset, while Reality Processor and RealityOS are self-explanatory.