Apple sets June date for its biggest conference of 2023, with headset launch expected

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference serves as a platform for the company to announce its latest developments in its operating systems to the public. Today, Apple unveiled that WWDC23 will take place on June 5-9.
Like all major post-pandemic tech events, the event will have both online and in-person options. The actual keynote will be streamed online at no cost and everyone can join to learn about the latest Apple platforms, technologies, and tools.
Also: Apple Music Classical app is now available for download
However, developers and Swift Student Challenge winners are able to apply to an in-person event at Apple Park where, if randomly selected, they will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos, meet team members, and take part in labs and activities.
In terms of what announcements to expect, we know that Apple uses this conference as an opportunity to announce the newest software updates.
This year, the latest updates for Apple's Mac, iPad, Watch, and TV lineup could possibly include iOS 17, MacOS 14, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10, and tvOS 17. You may also want to keep an eye out for RealityOS.
Also: The Apple products you shouldn't buy this month
Last spring, a shell company filed two patents for "RealityOS", which could refer to the software for Apple's long-awaited AR/VR headset. The Apple headset has been rumored since 2017, so an official unveiling is long overdue.
Last year, some major announcements included Apple's next-generation M2 chip as well as an updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.