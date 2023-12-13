Apple's Self Service Repair adds remote diagnostic tool for iPhone 15, M2 Mac and more

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program to support more products in more countries. It's also making a new diagnostics tool available in the US, which enables users to perform troubleshooting sessions at home, much like Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers can in their shops.

Self Service Repair now supports 35 products, including the iPhone 15 lineup and M2-powered Mac devices, and it's available in 33 countries. You can view a list of those countries and see Apple's instructions for how to use Self Service Repair on its support site.

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair is a web-based diagnostics tool that is now available in the US and is set to be available in Europe next year. Users who would like to repair their iPhone or Mac themselves can set their device into Diagnostics mode and then enter its serial number into a second device. That will begin their diagnostic session.

Apple's remote Diagnostics for Self Repair tool. Screenshot: Maria Diaz/ZDNET

This Diagnostics tool is available for iPhones running iOS 17 or later and Mac devices running macOS Sonoma 14.1 or later, with Beta versions being excluded.

Users who lack experience repairing these devices or who prefer not to repair their Apple devices on their own can still access Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers from Apple's global network of over 100,000 active technicians.