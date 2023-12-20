Apple's Vision Pro may launch in February - with its most sophisticated buying process yet

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Back in June, Apple's "early next year" deadline for its $3,500 Vision Pro headset left many people guessing. A new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman paints a clearer picture.

According to Gurman, who has been in contact with people familiar with the matter, Apple has begun ramping up production of its most ambitious product in decades and is planning to launch the Vision Pro by February. That's more like "early early next year," if you ask me.

An email sent to software developers on Wednesday suggested they "get ready" for the imminent launch of the mixed-reality headset -- and test their apps and services on the latest developer software. "There's so much more to come. And we can't wait to see what the next year brings," said Apple in the message.

Gurman also noted some expected but still interesting tidbits about the buying process for the Vision Pro, as Apple will begin flying out store members -- at least two from each outlet -- to its Cupertino headquarters for retail training next month. The two-day sessions will prepare staffers with knowledge of the headset, its key selling points, and the proper etiquette when putting one on a customer's head.

There will be a dedicated demo station for the Vision Pro at Apple stores. Apple

There are several accessories that employees must familiarize themselves with, too, such as the battery pack, prescription lenses, light seal, head straps, and more. To help find the best fit for customers, Apple is planning an app that can scan their head and face shapes, another customization process that retail employees must learn to do.

Customers must be able to walk out of the Apple store with a Vision Pro headset that fits comfortably, as one that's too loose or tight can undermine the wearable experience. The customizability of the Vision Pro's hardware also means that it'll be sold in multiple boxes per order, Gurman said.

Apple still has a month -- and maybe longer, depending on how manufacturing goes -- to finalize the logistics, but from what's been gathered, the buying process for the Vision Pro looks to be the company's most sophisticated one yet, with a retail experience that surpasses that of when the first Apple Watch was released. Then again, this is a $3,500 headset we're talking about, so the tailor-made experience should be the least surprising thing.