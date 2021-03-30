Apple’s WWDC 2021 starts June 7 as an online-only event

Image: Apple

Apple just announced its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place June 7 through June 11. The event will once again be online-only, following last year's WWDC that took place later in the month of June due to the global pandemic. The developer conference is used by Apple to show off new developer tools, software updates, and occasionally new hardware.

This year, we expect Apple to preview iOS 15, iPadOS 15, TVOS 15, WatchOS 8, and MacOS 12. It's unclear what changes the updates will bring, but the company typically introduces new features along with performance improvements and bug fixes.

Students can compete in the Swift Student Challenge for exclusive WWDC21 prizes. Apple will send developers more information about one-to-one sessions and labs as the event gets closer.

Apple is known for giving hints about announcements in artwork for events, and the photo above is sure to drive Apple fans crazy. The company is rumored to be working on augmented reality "Apple Glasses," set for release sometime next year. And a pair of glasses with app icons in the reflection is surely pure coincidence. Either that or Apple is having a bit of fun with the rumors.

While we may not know anything about what Apple will announce, we do know that WWDC opens with a keynote where the biggest announcements are made. That means we'll get a preview of the updates that will eventually power the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch on June 7.

Naturally, we'll have more coverage of the event leading up to June 7 and as it unfolds.

If you had to pick one feature for Apple to add to the iPhone with iOS 15, what would it be? Let us know in the comments below.



