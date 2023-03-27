Are you Meta Verified? Here's what it is, how much it costs, and what perks it gets you

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Being verified on social media based solely on your celeb status is a thing of the past -- at least, it is on Twitter and now on Facebook and Instagram. Last week, Meta announced that Instagram and Facebook users over 18 in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand could subscribe to Meta Verified.
Also: If you want a checkmark on Twitter now, you're going to have to pay for it
Meta Verified subscribers receive premium access to exclusive features and have easier access to Meta account support. If you desire a blue check just for the aesthetics or if you've made a career out of social media influencing, here's how to get Meta Verified.
To buy a blue check next to your name, open account settings, scroll to Accounts Center, then Meta Verified. If your account is eligible for subscription, you'll see Meta Verified available for your Instagram or Facebook accounts.
After you provide Meta with a photo of your government-issued ID, verifying your identity will take about 48 hours. You'll be prompted to enter a payment method after submitting your ID. Meta Verify costs $14.99/month for verification on the Facebook or Instagram app and $11.99/month to be verified on Facebook's web version.
Also: The best Twitter alternatives
You will have to subscribe for verification on Instagram and Facebook separately, paying about $27 monthly for verification on both platforms.
If you have a blue check on Instagram or Facebook, you don't need to subscribe to Meta Verified to keep your blue check. But if you choose not to subscribe, you won't have access to the exclusive features that come with a subscription.
When you buy a Meta Verified subscription, Meta says you'll receive access to stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories that aren't available to non-subscribers. Meta Verified subscribers will also receive 100 Facebook Stars a month, a digital currency native to Facebook that enables creators to monetize their live streams.
Meta also promises subscribers proactive account protection that monitors the platform for possible impersonations. Plus, Meta says that subscribers will have access to direct support from a real person should an issue arise with their Instagram or Facebook accounts.
And, of course, subscribers have their identity verified with a blue check next to their Instagram or Facebook handle to "help your community know it's the real you," according to Meta.
Yes, anyone in the countries where it's been rolled out who is at least 18 years old and can provide a photo of a government-issued ID can subscribe to Meta Verified.
Right now, Meta Verified is available in three countries: Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. You can join the waitlist to be notified of when Meta Verified is available in your country.
That is up to you and your social media usage and goals. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are very different platforms where creators curate unique audiences and types of content.
Also: Meta is developing a decentralized Twitter alternative
For now, it seems that Twitter Blue offers more useful features for Twitter creators. But if Meta Verified offers increased visibility for creators, it can help Instagram and Facebook influencers reach more people with sponsored posts and make more money.
Depending on your type of content and your audience, here are some features to help you choose between a Twitter Blue and a Meta Verified subscription: