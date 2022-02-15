Asana adds the ability to integrate apps into workflows

Team management software provider Asana on Tuesday announced that it's making it easier to integrate key third-party productivity tools with Workflow Builder, a tool that helps users automate team processes.

With the introduction of App Components, Asana will directly integrate Miro and Jotform into the Asana UI, and coming soon, Google Drive. Then, in the coming months, Asana will expand App Components to customers and partners. Developers will have access to an enhanced toolkit that will let them build and integrate other key applications into their Asana workflows.

Asana has been working to scale its business over the last few years. In 2019, Asana launched Asana Automation, opened a new office in Tokyo, and launched Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams. In December, the company reported record quarterly user adoption while surpassing $100 million in quarterly sales.

On Tuesday, with the announcement of its new features, the company suggested its emphasis on cross-team collaboration is more crucial than ever in the era of hybrid work.

"Almost two years in, the work-from-everywhere era has shown just how difficult cross-functional work is when it's siloed across teams and tools," Chief Product Officer Alex Hood said in a statement. "Without a shared tool to see how their work connects across the organization, employees are spending more time on work coordination than the job they've been hired to do – leading to lower engagement and rising burnout."

Asana on Tuesday also has an intelligent dashboard called Asana Home that helps users understand how their work connects to various workflows. With that knowledge, they can prioritize projects accordingly.

The dashboard includes a section called "My Priorities" that helps a user spot delays and focus on priority projects. The "People" section allows users to assign a task, send a message, and view shared work. "Projects" shows how to work in key projects ladders up to company goals. Lastly, the "Private Notepad" section is for writing notes, linking tasks and tracking quick ideas without leaving Asana.

Later, the dashboard will include "Recommended Projects" and "Tasks Assigned to Others" sections.

Asana also announced that Universal Reporting now includes measuring and optimising workflow performance over time.