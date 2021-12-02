Asana beats Q3 estimates, surpasses $100m in quarterly sales

The team management software provider beat top- and bottom-line estimates with record user adoption and large enterprise wins.

Asana on Thursday published its third quarter financial results, exceeding market expectations with record user adoption and large enterprise wins. 

The team management software provider reported a non-GAAP net loss of $42.5 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenues were $100.3 million, an increase of 70% year-over-year. 

Analysts were expecting a net loss per share of 26 cents on revenue of $93.86 million. 

"With some of the most valuable companies in the world deploying Asana to manage initiatives across entire divisions, Asana exemplifies what cross-functional work management at scale looks like," CEO Dustin Moskovitz said in a statement.

The company's total number of paying customers grew by 7,000, coming to more than 114,000.

The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 14,143, an increase of 58% year-over-year. Revenues from these customers grew 96% year-over-year.

The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 739, an increase of 132% year-over-year.

Overall dollar-based net retention rate was over 120%.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Asana expects revenues of $104.5 million to $105.5 million. For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenues of $371 million to $372 million.

