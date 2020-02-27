Asana bolsters operations, sales, and account team management

Asana, a team management software provider, is rolling out workflows for operations and sales account management.

What Asana is hoping to do is create role-specific workflows that handle tasks from start to finish. Those workflows are the way Asana is hoping to compete with the likes of Slack as well as Microsoft Teams. Team management is a hot space in enterprise software. Recent headlines include:

Asana for Operations and Asana for Sales and Account Management are available in the company's enterprise and business offerings. Both tools start at $24.99 per user per month.

Asana

Here are the key features in Asana for Operations:

Planning and tracking team objectives in Asana portfolios to streamline work requests.

Automation to reduce manual work of routing tasks and providing visibility.

Custom templates to standardize best practices for onboarding employees and partners, quarterly business reviews and other tasks.

Streamlining of approval processes.

Integration with Jira Cloud, Tableau, and Power BI in the future.

In addition, Asana for Sales and Account Management includes:

Improvements to the pre- and post-sales handoff processes.

Creation of trackable and actionable tasks.

Integration with Salesforce that automatically creates tasks and projects at specific points of a sales deal.

Asana has been scaling its business. In October, Asana launched Asana Automation and opened a new office in Tokyo. Last year, Asana also launched Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams. Overall, Asana has more than 100 integrations with enterprise software vendors including Slack, Microsoft Office 365, Gmail, Adobe Creative Cloud, and others.

In 2018, Asana raised $50 million in venture funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion.

Related stories: