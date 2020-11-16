ASX claims 'market data issues' in trade pause

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on Monday was interrupted by "market data issues".

The ASX's status page showed its ultra-latency cash equity market trading platform, ASX Trade, was paused. The trading services ASX TradeMatch and ASX Centre Point both operate on ASX Trade.

Impacted services include equities, exchange traded funds, exchange traded options, warrants, index options, interest rate securities, and Australian government bonds.

"The ASX equity market is currently paused and there is no trading while we investigate market data issues," a spokesperson for the exchange told ZDNet, repeating what was provided in a tweet shortly after reports of an outage started surfacing.

"ASX apologises for the disruption and is working to rectify the issue as soon as possible."

It updated users via Twitter, saying it was continuing to investigate the issue causing today's market outage.

In delivering its results for the 2020 financial year, the ASX said it experienced its highest ever trading volume. It also boasted 100% up time of its key trading and post-trade systems.

The exchange in 2018 was asked to up its risk management practices following an "unprecedented" hardware failure in September 2016 that resulted in the outage of its equity market.

More to come

