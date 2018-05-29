AT&T, Google form cloud services partnership

AT&T on Tuesday explained how it's collaborating with Google to build up a more robust cloud services portfolio, starting with its involvement in Google's Partner Interconnect service.

Partner Interconnect gives businesses a secure way to connect to the Google Cloud Platform (businesses can also connect to GCP via Cloud VPN or Dedicated Interconnect). As Google announced last month, it's partnering with several ISPs to provide customers private connectivity, even if their data centers are geographically distant from a Google Cloud region. Businesses using AT&T to connect to GCP will use AT&T NetBond for Cloud, which lets customers move workloads across multiple cloud environments without ever touching the public internet.

On top of that, AT&T is also offering Google's G Suite productivity tools available via AT&T Collaboration, its own cloud-based voice and collaboration service. This will give businesses carrier-grade voice reliability and security from within G Suite.

In a statement, Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer for AT&T Business, said that AT&T is "committed to helping businesses transform through our edge-to-edge capabilities."

Prior and related coverage: