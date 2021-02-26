Atlassian acquires Chartio, plans to add data visualization to Jira

Atlassian said it will acquire Chartio, a startup that will give it data visualization capabilities across its product line including Jira.

Chartio is a cloud-based visualization and analytics company. The tuck-in acquisition gives Atlassian a data visualization engine to use within its products.

And given that data, workflows and collaboration are intersecting at many points, the Chartio deal is timely.

Terms of the deal, outlined in a blog post, weren't disclosed.

For Chartio customers, the company has said it is going away March 1, 2022. It has posted a migration guide.

