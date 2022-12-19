/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Smartphones Mobile Accessories

Attach your iPhone to your Mac desktop with the new Belkin camera mount

Belkin expands its line of MagSafe-compatible iPhone mounts, optimized for the iPhone's new Continutiy Camera feature
Written by Stephanie Condon, Senior Writer on
Belkin mount on a blue background
ZDNET/Apple

Belkin has expanded its line of MagSafe-compatible iPhone mounts, which are optimized for the iPhone's new Continuity Camera feature. The mounts are now available for Mac desktops and displays for $40. 

With the Continuity Camera feature in the latest version of macOS Ventura, you can attach your iPhone to your computer and use it as a webcam. When Apple announced the Continuity Camera feature at its WWDC event back in June, it also announced that Belkin would make the companion accessory. In October, Belkin debuted the MagSafe mounts for MacBook laptops

The MagSafe mount magnetically attaches to the top of your Mac or your display with no other add-ons required. It gives users an easy way to FaceTime, capture content or use videoconferencing software.

The attachment is compatible with most external displays and monitors, as well as a quarter-inch tripod screw. It also works with MagSafe-compatible cases. You can rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape mode and adjust viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward with the tilting hinge. 

ZDNET's Editor in Chief, Jason Hiner, had the opportunity to try out Belkin's mount over the summer as part of his beta testing of MacOS Ventura and iOS 16.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
aisle of an airplane

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
6-1296

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device
Find My iPhone settings

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device