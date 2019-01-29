Attention creative pros: GoPro's Fusion action cam that shoots 360 video is $150 off

Creative pros looking to add a 360-degree video rig to their toolbox need look no further than this great deal at B&H.

See it now: GoPro Fusion



The online retailer is offering the GoPro Fusion 5.2K action camera for $449 shipped -- when you apply the on-page clip coupon. That's $150 off the original $600 price and the current price on Amazon. We even tracked the price, and it's one of the best deals ever on this action camera, which captures both 5.2K and 3K spherical video as well as 18-megapixel stills.

Also: GoPro to exit drone business, cites regulatory concerns

To be clear, with this model from GoPro, you'll get videos and photos of everything around you, as it shoots in every direction at once. If you need to create immersive 360 experiences for work that can be played back in VR, this is a solid option to consider. It is rugged and waterproof no less, capable of being submerged up to 16ft deep.

It also supports voice control, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, offers stabilization, and comes with a removable 2,620mAh battery. In other words, it's loaded with tech and ideal for both work and play. Plus, those of you not interested in creating VR content can still create traditional videos and photos with it. Either way, your bases are covered.

