Finally, a power bank specifically designed for GoPro Hero users

GoPro cameras are great fun and capable of capturing some amazing shots, but I do find that they burn through batteries at quite a rate.

See also : What would Steve Jobs think of today's Apple?

While you can charge a GoPro direct from a power bank, you can't use the GoPro as a camera while it's charging the internal battery. But accessories maker Ugreen has come out with a power bank that can be used to recharge GoPro batteries directly without going through the camera.

The Ugreen 10,000mAh portable battery charger not only features the regular USB-A 5.1V/2.4A port, but also has a slot that can take a single GoPro Hero 5/6 battery for recharging.

The 10,000mAh battery pack has enough power for the following:

iPhone X: 2.7 times

iPhone 8: 4 times

Samsung Galaxy S8: 2.4 times

iPad mini 4/Nintendo Switch: 1.4 times

GoPro Hero 5/6battery: 6 times

The power bank takes 2.5 hours to recharge an OEM GoPro Hero 5/6 battery. And it's simple - you just pop open the cover on the charging slot, slip in the battery, close the cover, and the power bank automatically starts charging the battery.

You can also use the power bank to recharge a device connected to the USB-A port (which can be another GoPro containing a battery) and a GoPro battery simultaneously.

The Ugreen power bank features a soft rubberized outer that gives it a positive feel in the hand - even when wet - and gives it a little extra robustness. To further protect it, Ugreen has supplied a soft microfiber carry pouch.

The power bank is recharged using the on-board USB-C port (which is input only and only used to charging the power bank), and it comes complete with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable. Recharging the power bank from zero to 100 percent takes around five hours with a 5V/2.4A charger (not supplied). Lower-powered chargers will take longer to recharge the power bank.

The power bank comes with multiple safety features, including overcurrent protection, overvoltage protectoion, overcharge protection, over discharge protection, over temperature protection and over power protection, all of which go a long way to keep your devices safe while they are charging.

The power bank is also surprisingly light, weighing in at only 230g.

I have to be honest and say that I like this power bank a lot, and it's made me love my GoPro cameras more. I've always thought highly of GoPro, but I felt that the battery was the weakest point, and now having a way to recharge the Hero's batteries while out and about opens up new possibilities.

The Ugreen 10,000mAh portable battery charger costs $30.99, but by using the coupon code ZDNETSAV will knock 20 percent off this and bring the price down to $24.79.

See also: