Aukey's dual USB-C/USB-A 30W charger that's no bigger than your thumb

Car chargers used to be big, bulky, and awkwardly shaped. Aukey's CC-A6 dual-port USB-C/USB-A fast car charger is no bigger than your thumb and will disappear into a car 12V auxiliary port.

Must read: Must-have tech gadgets to start 2021 the right way

The CC-A6 is tiny. So tiny that's it's hard to believe that there's all the circuitry inside it to power two USB ports and to be able to deliver 30W.

And it's also so small that it has a little fold-down handle to allow you to remove it from your car's auxiliary port. Without that handle, it would be a struggle.

The device is sturdy, built from heat-dissipating aluminum, it is sturdy enough to be dropped on the floor or trodden on.

In my testing, the charger doesn't get hot in operation, even when pushing out the full 30W.

The only potential downside I've come across is that if your car has an always-on auxiliary port, the blue LED will remain lit, and draws about 5 milliamps. That's not enough to cause you battery problems if you drive regularly, but any additional draw on your car battery can, long term, cause issues.

If you find yourself in this position, the solution is to pull the charger out of the port when not in use.

Aukey's CC-A6 tech specs: Input: 12/24V Output USB-C (USB PD): 5V / 2.4A,9V / 3A,12V / 2.5A,15V / 2A,20V / 1.5A Output (QC 3.0): 5V / 2.4A,9V / 3A,12V / 2.5A Size: 2.6 cm x 2.6 cm x 4 cm Weight: 18 g $35 at Amazon

For peace of mind, the Aukey CC-A6 comes with a 24-month warranty, just in case.

This has instantly replaced my old USB-C car charger. It's smaller, more powerful, better built, and can charge two devices at once.