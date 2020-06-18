Seek reveals Australian IT job market sluggish as others recover from easing COVID-19 rules

Seek's latest employment report has revealed while job ads across Australia improved by nearly 40% month on month, IT job ads remained sluggish for May 2020.

On a year-on-year basis, job ads in Australia were down 52.5% year on year for May, Seek revealed.

The report indicated the sectors that contributed to the highest month-on-month job ad growth included the hospitality and tourism sector that spiked 138%, trade and services 36%, and manufacturing, transport, and logistics at 33%.

Seek ANZ managing director Kendra Banks attributed the growth in these specific sectors to the easing of COVID-19 social distancing regulations across the country.

"Authorities gave businesses the green light to restart their operations, resulting in increased hiring activity," she said.

On the other end of the spectrum was professional services, where sectors such as IT saw the slightest month-on-month increase of just 1% for May.

The science and technology sector was not too dissimilar with an 11% month-on-month difference, while engineering was at 8%.

"Of all of the sectors, professional services has been slower to bounce back, which could be a result of a range of factors including reduced activity and people continuing to work from home," Banks said.

"This was reflected in job ad volumes, where we saw key sectors such as information, communication and technology increase only marginally, by 1%, while insurance and superannuation was down by 2% month-on-month in May 2020."

Image: Seek Employment Index

As for how the spread looked like on a state-by-state basis, South Australia experienced the largest month-on-month job ad percentage change of nearly 52.5%, followed closely by Tasmania at just over 51%, while Queensland and Victoria were almost on par around 48%.

"We continued to see promising signs within the employment market during May, with all states and most industry sectors showing positive month-on-month job ad growth," Banks said.

"Looking at the states, it's interesting to see Victorian job ads bouncing back at a faster rate than New South Wales, despite easing restrictions at a later date and maintaining strict social isolation measures. And while their state borders remained closed, Queensland is also showing signs of improvement, with job ads growing at 48.4% month-on-month."

Related Coverage

Gartner predicts COVID-19 to slow Australia's tech spending by 6% in 2020

The pandemic is also impacting IT job ads.

Seek reveals total Australian IT job ads dipped by a third during coronavirus pandemic

The sector was a leading contributor to the decline in overall job ads in March.

NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node partners with IBM to help grow digital skills

IBM's Open Pathways in Technology platform is now available to an additional 68 NSW secondary schools.

Seeking diversity in Australia's intelligence and cybersecurity workforce

As analysts call for a review of Australia's intelligence agency staffing, aimed at increasing diversity, CyberCX sets up a cyber scholarship for women.