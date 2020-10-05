Avaya to integrate Nvidia's Maxine cloud streaming video AI into Avaya Spaces

Avaya gains traction, leverages its enterprise footprint Watch Now

Avaya said that it will integrate Nvidia's Maxine cloud streaming video AI platform into its Avaya Spaces collaboration app.

For Avaya, the partnership with Nvidia will enable it to add more visual and virtual experiences to its collaboration platform. Nvidia's Maxine cloud platform has audio, video and conversational AI software to improve video conferencing.

Also:

Nvidia outlined Maxine at Nvidia GTC along with a bevy of new platforms including Omniverse, a Nvidia RTX-based 3D simulation and collaboration platform that aims to fuse physical and virtual worlds.

Avaya Spaces is a video collaboration app that includes workspaces with messaging, content sharing, task tracking and collaboration.

The plan for Avaya is to combine Nvidia's platform and artificial intelligence tools with Google Cloud to enhance its collaboration platform and include features like background noise removal, presenter features, live transcription with the ability to recognize voices.