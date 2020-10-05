Nvidia intros new Ampere GPUs for visual computing

Nvidia on Monday unveiled its latest batch of technology focused on the areas of graphics, AI, enterprise and edge computing, robotics, and remote collaboration. The company, which is holding its virtual GTC 2020 event this week, introduced the CloudXR on AWS platform, the Omniverse design and collaboration platform, and new Ampere GPUs for visual computing.

The RTX A6000 and the A40 are Nvidia's latest GPU designs based on Ampere architecture. The RTX A6000 is designed for the new era of visual computing, Nvidia said. The GPU will replace the Turing version of the Quadro, while the A40 -- which is a passive cooling version of the same card -- is the successor to the RTX 6000 and RTX 8000 GPUs.

Nvidia said the GPUs are targeted at visual compute use cases such as rendering and virtual workstations, with Nvidia AI and machine learning software running on the entire product line.

"The pandemic is driving the need for even more efficiency in computing and AI," said Bob Pette, Nvidia's VP and GM of professional visualization. "Ampere from a graphics standpoint is a perfect blend of shader, Tensor core, RT Core performance and is very power efficient."

Nvidia's CloudXR platform allows organizations to create and deliver wireless AR and VR experiences from any application based on OpenVR. The SDK runs on Nvidia servers located in the cloud or on-premises data centers, delivering the advanced graphics performance needed for wireless virtual, augmented, or mixed reality environments, the company said. The CloudXR platform includes the CloudXR SDK, the Quadro Virtual Workstation (QvWS) software and Nvidia AI SDKs to deliver photorealistic graphics.

Must read:

The platform will now be available on Amazon EC2 P3 and G4 instances, which support Nvidia V100 and T4 GPUs, allowing cloud users to stream immersive experiences to remote VR and AR devices, Nvidia said. CloudXR on AWS will be generally available early next year, with a private beta available in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Nvidia also introduced the Omniverse platform, designed for collaboration and simulation specifically in the areas of design, robotics, autonomous vehicles and media and entertainment. Using the platform, remote teams can collaborate simultaneously on projects just as they as easily as they would jointly edit a document online, Nvidia said.

Omniverse will enter open beta this fall. Nvidia said the open beta of follows a year-long early access program in which Ericsson, Foster + Partners, ILM and over 40 other companies evaluated the platform and provided feedback to the Nvidia engineering team.

Nvidia said Omniverse will be available for download this fall.