Nvidia unveils Jetson Nano 2GB for students and robot hobbyists

Nvidia has debuted the Jetson Nano 2GB, a new developer kit for students and hobbyists with an interest in robotics.

The Jetson Nano 2GB is geared towards robotics enthusiasts, students, and educators that want to enter the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Nvidia says the entry-level Jetson Nano 2GB has been priced at $59 -- including online tutorials and certification -- to "make AI easily accessible for all."

The Jetson Nano 2GB is a small package with a punch: not only supported by the Nvidia JetPack software development kit (SDK), the device also comes with Nvidia container runtime and a full Linux environment suitable for software development.

In addition, the Jetson Nano 2GB is powered by CUDA-X, a collection of libraries and tools designed to support AI-based features, data processing, machine learning (ML), and deployment.

Nvidia says that this combination "allows developers to package their applications for Jetson with all its dependencies into a single container that is designed to work in any deployment."

Free online training and certification are on offer, alongside open source projects, tutorials, and how-tos already contributed by thousands of Jetson developers.

"The Jetson Nano 2GB developer kit provides a scalable platform for learning and creating AI applications as they evolve," Nvidia says.

Nvidia's latest offering in the Jetson range builds upon the Jetson AI at the Edge platform, including the Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX product lines. The software is used to develop and operate robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Of particular interest to students and robot hobbyists is likely to be the open source JetBot AI robot platform, in which the Jetson SDK is used to create small mobile robots including the Waveshare JetBot and Seeed JetBot Smart Car kit.

The Jetson Nano 2GB developer kit will be available for purchase at the end of the month. It is also possible to pre-order your kit.

"While today's students and engineers are programming computers, in the near future they'll be interacting with, and imparting AI to, robots," commented Deepu Talla, VP of Edge Computing at Nvidia. "The new Jetson Nano is the ultimate starter AI computer that allows hands-on learning and experimentation at an incredibly affordable price."

