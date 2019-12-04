Avoid ransomware by moving to the cloud, says AWS Public Sector boss

Amazon Web Services (AWS) worldwide public sector vice president Teresa Carlson believes the best place for governments to run their business securely is in the cloud.

Speaking at the AWS Public Sector keynote during AWS re:Invent on Wednesday, Carlson said the world is witnessing an increasingly complex security environment, with cities, states, and home of governments constantly targeted by cybersecurity attacks.

Carlson briefly walked through attacks that have targeted government entities in recent years, such as in Atlanta, which is still recovering from ransomware that crippled the city of Atlanta's IT network last year, costing officials millions in recovery efforts.

"I was just in Johannesburg … the city there had a huge ransomware attack," she said, noting that while ransom was paid, Johannesburg is still struggling to bring its systems back up.

Carlson also said she met with someone from the education sector recently who said they are getting attacked school by school and are paying in excess of $30,000 in ransom "because they don't know what else to do".

"So one of the things we actively talk about with government is a move to the cloud to in order to detect and defend potential cyberattacks," Carlson said.

"And the good news is that there are some immediate steps you could take right now to protect the organisation, First, to have a viable backup in place for an effective solution to quickly restore.

"All these customers I talk to are running on data centres, unpatched, they talk about having a DR strategy -- but guess what, they don't have that."

Touching on the City of Atlanta again, Carlson said data was lost, and the devastation of this should not be minimised.

"This is an act of terror, this is an act of war," she said.

"We have to treat this very differently.

"In fact, one of the things that I tell lawmakers is … these are like terrorist attacks. Our organisations, our government, our people, and we have to have laws in place … cloud is a good defender against it."

There are three things Carlson said will help defend against attacks: Encrypt, backup, and inherit.

"All of our services are encrypted by default … and you can also inherit all the security policies and practices and architectures that are available to you," she said. "Get yourself informed and understand that cloud is a really good way to defend against these … we have to get much more serious."

Carlson was launching AWS' new open source government resource catalogue, which aims to arm those in the public sector with standards and best practices for navigating the cloud world.

"The most senior leaders in government didn't really understand what this whole cloud transformation thing was about … they want a catalogue of government resources," she said.

Carlson said it will allow governments around the world to share information and best practices, and said AWS wants its customers to contribute to the information repository.

"There are such amazing solutions around the world and we want them to be shared," she said.

Asha Barbaschow travelled to re:Invent as a guest of AWS.

