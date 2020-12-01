AWS, BlackBerry partner to development Ivy, BlackBerry's automotive data platform

Amazon Web Services announced Tuesday that it has inked a multi-year partnership with BlackBerry to develop and market Ivy, BlackBerry's in-vehicle data platform.

BlackBerry's Ivy platform aims to offer automakers a standardized way to read vehicle sensor data and analyze it for personalized in-vehicle services. It builds on the capabilities of BlackBerry's QNX platform, its safety-certified embedded OS, as well as AWS' portfolio of IoT and machine learning capabilities.

BlackBerry Ivy will support multiple vehicle operating systems and multi-cloud deployments. The system will run on the edge, inside a vehicle's embedded systems, but will be managed and configured from the cloud, the companies said.

"AWS and BlackBerry are making it possible for any automaker to continuously reinvent the customer experience and transform vehicles from fixed pieces of technology into systems that can grow and adapt with a user's needs and preferences," says AWS CEO Andy Jassy. "Through this joint effort with BlackBerry, we will provide automakers with the insights, capabilities, agility, and speed they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. As automakers seek to race ahead in their digital transformations, BlackBerry Ivy empowers them to build their brands and set the standard for connected vehicle services across the automotive industry."

QNX is the flagship of BlackBerry's enterprise software efforts that also plays a key role in the Internet of Things and has momentum in the automotive market.

BlackBerry and AWS have a history or working together on QNX. The existing collaboration between the companies targets automotive OEMs to bring services, personalization, health monitoring, and advanced driver assistance to vehicles. AWS powers the cloud, and edge compute portion of the QNX platform, which is already embedded in various in-vehicle systems.

Meanwhile, AWS has been making a play for autonomous vehicles and connected services and is pairing with the likes of Verizon to build out the 5G connectivity and edge computing to deliver low-latency data services.