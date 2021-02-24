AWS' Mac EC2 instances now support macOS Big Sur

Amazon Web Services said that its EC2 Mac instances are now running on macOS Big Sur.

Mac instances on AWS EC2 were launched during re:Invent 2020 in December.

With the move, AWS customers can use the latest macOS from Apple as well as new developer environments, design tools, libraries and Xcode 12 development environment.

The EC2 Mac instances enable developers to create apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Safari as well as provision and access macOS environments.

MacOS Big Sur on AWS are available in the following regions.