AWS makes Deep Archive, App Mesh generally available

Amazon Web Services on Wednesday made a slew of services previewed at re:Invent 2018 generally available. Of note, the cloud juggernaut said Concurrency Scaling, AWS App Mesh, S3 Glacier Deep Archive and new AMD-powered Amazon EC2 M5ad and R5ad instances are now available to customers.

Concurrency Scaling is a new Amazon Redshift feature that automatically adds and removes capacity to handle unpredictable demand from thousands of concurrent users.

Deep Archive is a new storage class designed for long-term data retention requirements and nixing the use of tape. The Deep Archive GA release follows a move by Google earlier this month to reduce address storage costs via its new Storage Growth Plan for Google Cloud Storage, which aims to give enterprises more predictable costs for budgeting.

Meanwhile, AWS App Mesh is a service mesh that lets users monitor and control communications across applications. Amazon said the launch APN Partners including Tetrate, Datadog, HashiCorp, Sysdig, and SignalFx. In addition, the newly available M5ad and R5ad instances offer high-speed, low latency local block storage to the existing M5a and R5a instances that were launched in late 2018. M5ad instances are designed for general purpose workloads like web servers, app servers, dev/test environments, gaming, logging, and media processing.

Must read: Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS | Cloud providers 2019: A buyer's guide (free PDF)

Separately, AWS partner F5 Networks announced a new delivery model that leverages the AWS SaaS framework for its application services.

MUST READ