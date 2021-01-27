AWS skills training for 4,000 Telstra staff by 2025

Telstra has announced it will stand up its own cloud guild in an aim to train more than 4,000 employees on Amazon Web Services (AWS) by 2025.

Telstra has explained that the guild will provide a "tailored training program" to its staff so they can "apply innovative, cloud-first thinking" as the company continues to roll out its digital transformation agenda.

Similar AWS cloud guilds have been set up by other companies such as Kmart Group, the National Australia Bank, and Deloitte.

The training will be off the back of the telco giant signing a framework agreement with the cloud provider. Under this agreement, the two plan to develop edge compute solutions using a combination of existing AWS edge compute solutions with Telstra's 5G network, so customers can adopt technologies such as autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, Internet of Things, and augmented and virtual reality.

The pair also have plans to launch a centre of excellence to "help mid-market, enterprise and government organisation with their digital transformation by harnessing the latest in cloud technology". It will bring together teams from Telstra's IT services arm, Purple, and AWS Professional Services unit, Telstra said.

"COVID-19 has accelerated our customers' need for flexibility and reduced costs, which is driving a greater adoption of cloud applications and seeing more workloads move to public clouds," Telstra Enterprise group executive David Burns said.

"With every cloud migration, organisations also need a flexible, modern network to support their application performance. We're excited to join forces with AWS to bring a leading cloud platform together with Telstra's leading network and telco expertise to deliver a very compelling proposition for our customers."

Telstra's rival, Optus, signed a similar agreement with AWS back in October. In addition to providing training for an estimated 2,000 employees on AWS cloud skills, Optus said the agreement would help it achieve its goal of becoming a "leading supplier" of integrated cloud solutions in Australia.

"This collaboration significantly boosts Optus' cloud offering and provides an elevated experience for our customers," Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said.

"As part of our strategy to become a leading supplier of integrated cloud solutions in Australia, we are excited to double down on our relationship with AWS and bring Optus' network reach and our proven expertise in cloud, security, and data to more Australian organisations."

