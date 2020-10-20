Optus turns to AWS for help with becoming 'end-to-end' cloud solutions supplier

Image: Asha Barbaschow/ZDNet

Optus has turned to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for help with its goal of becoming a "leading supplier" of integrated cloud solutions in Australia.

Through a "strategic collaboration agreement" with the cloud giant, Optus will offer customers new "end-to-end cloud services", such as consultancy, advisory, migration, and managed services, to customers.

Optus will build a dedicated business unit that works with AWS Professional Services. Optus said working with AWS's specialist team of cloud experts would allow it to provide customers with help in building new applications on AWS and provide the ability to scale faster as they move to the cloud.

"This collaboration significantly boosts Optus' cloud offering and provides an elevated experience for our customers," Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said.

"As part of our strategy to become a leading supplier of integrated cloud solutions in Australia, we are excited to double down on our relationship with AWS and bring Optus' network reach and our proven expertise in cloud, security, and data to more Australian organisations."

Optus has also launched the Optus Cloud Academy, which will provide training for an estimated 2,000 employees on AWS cloud skills.

The telco plans to see over 600 AWS accreditations over the next three years come out of the academy.

The internal program will train Optus staff with skills across cloud, Internet of Things, data and analytics, security, 5G, and edge computing through a mix of formal training courses, tailored immersion days, hackathons, and game days.

With the new initiative, Optus joins other Australian businesses that have implemented an AWS Cloud training program, including Insurance Australia Group, Australia Post, Deloitte, Kmart Group, and the National Australia Bank (NAB).

In July, AWS teamed up with Goanna Solutions to launch a new digital skills training program that prepares unemployed, underemployed, and people in between work for careers in cloud computing, and connects them to potential employers.

Goanna Solutions is an Indigenous Australian-owned enterprise providing clients with IT-based training and labour-hire services, as well as technology solutions including software, hardware, consulting services, and cybersecurity.

AWS re/Start will be delivered as part of Goanna Solutions' Yapang initiative.

The cloud giant also announced extending its Educate for Veteran program into Australia.

