Bad year, great gear: 2020's 7 best tech products

It's nearly the end of the year, which means it's time to take a step back and reflect on 2020.

Despite how much this year was an Annus Horribilis on so many levels, some very good technology products were released. While we cannot list them all, here's what made the top of our list on Jason Squared at ZDNet.

It should come as no surprise that Apple utterly dominated the year's list of best technology products. Apple brought its A-Game this year, and it is starting to look like an unbeatable force when you compare their product lineup to its competitors.

Part of this is attributable to the fact that the company has so much cash and so much money devoted to research and development, that it's one of the few who have been able to make it through the pandemic without introducing compromises into products it's releasing. Let's face it; its customers would not accept anything less.

Just about the only thing the company has allowed to slip is delays in shipping and manufacturing. Apple has spread its products over multiple launches and ordering windows, but it's handling it well. If it's consciously left features out of products because of the pandemic situation, it's done an excellent job of concealing it. There were a few things it could have done, like migrate to USB-C on iPhone and potentially get TouchID back as an authentication mechanism on the iPhone as well. But now we are nitpicking.

Best phone: Apple iPhone 12 Best phone in the industry is even better, faster, and has 5G With a blazing fast Apple Silicon A14 Bionic processor, a 6.1" OLED display, dual cameras, magnetic locking charging interface, and a "retro" squared-off industrial design, the iPhone 12 maintains its crown as best smartphone. If the "default" iPhone isn't your cup of tea, the new 12 Mini should appeal to those looking for the same power, but in a smaller device. For creatives, the 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max should fit the bill for those looking for more powerful camera capabilities as well as larger displays. Our runner up in the Android department goes to Google, with its Pixel 5. It's not a super-performer like the iPhone 12, but it's a very respectable midrange 5G device. $799 at Apple

Best wireless earbuds: Apple Airpods Pro The default choice for iOS users looking for noise cancellation What else can we say? AirPods Pro have excellent integration with the iPhone and iPad, their sound performance is stellar, and it's noise-canceling capabilities are quite respectable for in-ear buds. Let's face it, it's the default choice that many iOS users are going to make unless they don't want noise cancellation, in which case, they'll pick up the regular Airpods, Second Generation. However, I was really impressed with Huawei's Freebuds Pro this year, in terms of the amount of technology packed into it as well as the noise-canceling performance which exceeded even the Airpods Pro. You might have a problem finding them now in North America, though. Jason Cipriani really likes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.

Best smart speaker: Amazon Echo 4th Generation Amazon's cloud and machine learning shines with Alexa Amazon For $99, the Amazon Echo Generation 4's sound performance is outstanding. It has innovative new machine learning technology that will significantly improve query time and permit the introduction of some very impressive new kinds of voice processing applications when Amazon opens it up to developers. Plus, you have Zigbee and its new Sidewalk networking technology built into it, so in terms of practical kinds of innovation, Amazon is absolutely on top of its game. Alexa's also always improving; even for older products, you really can't beat Amazon in terms of what it's done with machine learning and the cloud. Apple's new Homepod mini looks cute; the sound is probably decent for smaller drivers than what the full-size Echo 4th Gen has for the same price point. You'll need to spend $300 at Apple to get an equivalent dynamic range and volume with a smart speaker, the bigger HomePod. And well… Siri isn't that bright. $100 at Amazon

