Beat the summer heat with this smart personal air conditioner, on sale now

Let's face it, things are getting hotter. The planet is warming, and it is resulting in hotter summers for many people around the world. Solving that problem is going to take a lot of work, and it's still not going to spare you from the record heat that continues to plague us today. The problem is, most of the tools we currently have to keep us cool in this heat contribute to the emissions that just make things worse.

That is where EvaSMART 2 comes in. Imagine an energy-efficient air conditioner made just for you that you can take anywhere. Instead of cooling a single room or the whole house, the cool will follow you wherever you take it. That's what you get with the EvaSMART 2 intelligent portable air conditioner. It is on sale right now and the timing couldn't be better.

This portable air condition cools the air the same way nature does: it uses natural evaporate cooling to lower the temperature around you. It does this by combining the functionality of a humidifier and an air conditioner, placing them under a single hood. EvaSmart is more energy-efficient than nearly any other portable A/C and is as much as 20 times more effective than traditional units that sit in your wall or window.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/90FTZ0Vlgnk

On top of being a great option for cooling and energy efficiency, which will save you plenty of bucks over time, the EvaSMART 2 lives of to its name by being pretty darn smart. You can operate the device either via a touchpad, connected mobile app, or with your voice. You can connect the A/C unit to your Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or other smart device and connect it to your smart home platform and control it from anywhere that your voice assistant can hear you.

The EvaSMART 2 usually retails for $256, but you can save 29% off that price right now and pay just $179.99 for a tool that will stave off the summer heat. Grab it in white, gray, or black.