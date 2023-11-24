'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Beats Studio Buds Plus just dropped to $120 for Black Friday at Amazon
If you're like me, rounds of leftovers from yesterday's meal and football playing on the living room TV means you also felt too lazy to get up and peruse any stores on one of the year's biggest shopping days. And if you're just as excited as I am watching the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, you'll be even happier to know that hot deals from Amazon are dropping throughout the game.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus, the latest true wireless earbuds from Beats, are now 29% off for Black Friday. This deal will end tonight, so you'll want to act quickly.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer top-notch active noise cancellation, six hours of playtime on a single charge, and come in stylish colorways, including a transparent gray.
These earbuds work uniquely well with both iOS and Android devices, making them the best premium earbuds for people with a mixed-device ecosystem.
ZDNET's reviews editor, June Wan, spent some time with the Studio Buds Plus earlier this year and praised them for their sound quality and transparency mode.
The Studio Buds Plus are wireless, compact, and stylish, and if you're looking for an alternative to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) or the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, look no further.