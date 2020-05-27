Become a cloud pro: Microsoft Azure certification prep bundle is 95% off

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, companies, and workers employed in virtually every industry are beginning to get used to a new normal. Business models are being adjusted, employees are trading in their usual offices for ad hoc living room workstations, and government agencies are enacting a series of stimulus packages that will hopefully pad the inevitable longterm economic fallout.

But the unique nature of the pandemic and the fact that it's forced millions of Americans to work remotely has in fact bolstered some industries. For example, those that build and implement the cloud resources and tools that companies are now relying on more than ever.

Although they were on the rise long before the coronavirus outbreak, complex cloud computing platforms and infrastructures have now taken on a new level of significance in multiple industries. This comes as a direct result of companies adjusting to a new reality in which every facet of business is carried out exclusively online.

This means that if you've recently lost your job or you're worried about losing it in the future, you may want to consider embarking down the path toward a high-paying and increasingly secure career in cloud computing and development.

Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle Although it's always daunting to contemplate a career change, the good news is that you don't need to invest an exorbitant amount of time or money in order to get the skills and tools you need to join this high-paying and stable field. Online instructional bundles like the Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle are great starting points for joining the ranks of these in-demand Azure specialists regardless of your previous experience in tech or IT. And this particular top-rated training package is currently available for over 95% off at just $39. View Now at ZDNet Academy

A platform that can weather the storm

Seemingly immune from the types of large-scale economic shifts that tend to disrupt other industries, cloud computing services are used to build, manage, and deploy countless applications and services that make life easier for both companies and workers, and Microsoft Azure is currently leading the pack.

It's no surprise that big tech companies like Microsoft are relatively well-positioned when it comes to riding out the coronavirus pandemic, but the fact that its world-renowned and increasingly popular Azure service is actually experiencing sustained growth during the pandemic is a testament to its unique staying power and potential.

With country-wide quarantine measures exposing the need for more workers who can work effectively from home, demand for Azure platforms and apps has skyrocketed, and the professionals who maintain and operate these services have been largely immune from catastrophic hiring freezes and layoffs.

How to become an in-demand cloud pro

Regardless of whether you're already working in one of the many subfields of tech and cloud computing and are looking to give your resume a boost, or you're interested in joining the field by starting off on the right foot, the 10-course Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep training bundle will outfit you with a thorough understanding of the latest cloud computing and data analytics methods that are utilized by Azure professionals every day.

Each course in this bundle is structured around a specific Azure certification that you'll be training for, and a plethora of exam prep materials will help you ace your tests on the first try.

There's course material that will teach you how to develop powerful apps that can integrate Azure systems and how to work with a wide range of networking infrastructures in order to facilitate the transfer of information. Plus, you'll learn how to use a variety of common templates in order to deploy and update server resources.

The effects of the coronavirus have already begun to transform our world, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a career path that's more capable of not only riding out the storm but also thriving during it than cloud computing.

So take advantage of this unprecedented time at home by getting the skills you need in order to emerge from the quarantine with an entirely new and high-paying career. The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle will certainly help, and it's on sale for just $39.