Amazon's Choice is a coveted designation. Products that have the label have high ratings, reasonable prices, and fast shipping times. They're available to ship immediately, so they'll arrive at your door earlier than expected. According to Amazon, these products are "returned less frequently than alternative products," which means you're probably going to want to hold on to them.

Amazon looks at ratings, price, product availability, and other factors, so as customer reviews and inventory change, so too do the products that have the label. Brands and partners cannot apply or pay to have their products highlighted.

I looked at what the experts have to say about Amazon's Choice, and the consensus was that it influences buying patterns. Researcher Guido Deiana of Bocconi University attempted to quantify the effect of the badge, writing that it "shows a strong and statistically significant effect on consumer demand." Deiana found that customers not only consider Amazon's Choice products "fundamentally different" from other offerings but also that the Amazon's Choice badge was enough to "systematically shift consumers buying patterns." So not only is Amazon's Choice affected by user feedback, but the label itself can, in turn, affect customer choice.

Edward J. Janger and Aaron D. Tweski of Brooklyn Law School added depth to the impartiality of Amazon's Choice. They pointed out that Amazon has "significant power" in the selection process because one of the criteria that sellers are evaluated on is how they handle returns and customer service.

Contributing writer Chris Matyszczyk recently wrote about his experience with an Amazon Choice product. He succinctly and comedically stated: "It's an Amazon Choice, which allegedly means lots of people like it. Perhaps it also means Jeff Bezos swears by it."

While we'll never know for sure if Bezos endorses these products personally, we do know that the Amazon community is very fond of the tech below -- and you can get it quickly. Here are the best tech products that are currently also Amazon's Choice. We found them at other retailers too.

HP Stream The best Amazon's Choice laptop ZDNET/Amazon Pros & Cons Pros Comes in black, pink, and blue

Under $300

Can upgrade flash storage from 32GB to 128GB for just $10 more Cons Limited RAM

Does not have a memory card reader

Reviewers struggled with processing times and keyboard functionality More Details HP Stream tech specs: 4GB RAM | Windows 10 S OS | Intel UHD Graphics 600 | Battery Life: Up to 11 hours | Intel Celeron N4000 Processor | 64GB flash memory The 2021 HP Stream 14-inch laptop is currently Amazon's Choice for laptops. This affordable laptop, priced at $289, features a 14-inch HD SVA BrightView display with anti-glare clarity. It comes with 4GB of RAM, which is good value for the price point and enables you to run multiple tabs at once. The laptop also includes Windows 10 Home in S mode as the operating system. This laptop is Microsoft's competitor to the Chromebook and boasts a sleek design with relatively low pricing for the power it offers. When ZDNET contributor Sean Portnoy wrote about the Stream 14 in 2016, the laptop only had 32GB of built-in storage and 10 hours of battery life. It was powered by Windows 10 and the Intel Celeron N3060 processor. Also: HP updates Stream laptops, adds 14-inch, education models The 2021 version of the laptop boasts a better processor with the Intel Celeron N4000 and an improved battery life of up to 11 hours of video playback. Additionally, it comes with 64GB of flash memory and a 32GB USB card. Users have the option to upgrade to a 128GB USB card for only $10 more, which keeps the total cost under $300. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart View now at Target more buying choices

n.o.w. Tone Therapy The best Amazon's Choice meditation aid ZDNET/Amazon Pros & Cons Pros Stress relieving

Quick and effective

No data collection or internet connection Cons Cannot increase session time

Batteries are currently not replaceable

Blue LED power indicator light can be distracting, but you can cover it

$179 More Details n.o.w. Tone Therapy features: 3 minutes | 2 speakers | Over 200 plays on one charge | No phone needed | Black chrome | 0.71 ounces This gadget is a mindfulness aid that calms you down in three minutes. You don't have to follow any specific instructions or techniques -- turn the device on and listen. Every three-minute session is different, with tone sequences that are created at the moment. This is helpful because you won't tune the device out. You have to pay attention to mark the different tones that you hear. When it comes to meditation devices, this is Amazon's Choice. There's a good reason for the label: Nearly 800 customers have rated the device and 90% gave it 5 or 4 stars. The pros of the device that kept coming up in reviews were that the audio tones were high-quality and soothing and that sleep comes easily after listening to this 2-3 times. No wires, data collection phones, Bluetooth, or even a screen are needed for these mini speakers, but such a focused device also comes with drawbacks. For one, you cannot extend the meditation time beyond 3 minutes -- you have to keep restarting it. Since each session is different, this may not be a huge issue, but it could detract from the focus of your meditation. The device is also costly, at $179 for two small speakers that you cannot repurpose for anything else, but the single-minded focus of the device could be a pro. View now at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The best Amazon's Choice phone Samsung Pros & Cons Pros Battery lasts for longer than a day

S Pen included

Great photos Cons Other colors do not benefit from this discount

Make sure to check with your carrier to ensure compatibility and the lowest price

It's a bigger, heavier phone More Details Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs: Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Main display: 6.8 inches, 3088 x 1440 pixels resolution (500PPI) | Operating system: Android 12 with OneUI 4 | Battery: 5,000mAh (45W Charging) | Cameras: 10MP rear f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom and a second 10MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 108MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera (120 degrees field-of-view). 40MP f/2.2 front-facing under-display camera | Dust/water resistance: IP68 rating | Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red ZDNET's Matthew Miller spoke highly of this phone, and wrote in 2022 that the "S22 Ultra is clearly the best Android smartphone available today." What makes it stand out is its design elements, gorgeous display, and impressive picture quality. Miller took jaw-dropping images of the moon and a train station that showcased the superior cameras incorporated into this Samsung powerhouse. Review: Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Any more perfect and it'd be an iPhone 13 Pro Max The usual $1,199 price tag for this phone has been cut by 33% on Amazon for the phantom black, 128GB version. That puts the factory-unlocked phone at $799. One thing I love about this phone is the included S Pen that fits neatly into the phone when you're not using it. How useful would it be to sketch or jot down a quick note with this pen? The embedded pen is useful for quick video edits as well. The phone is unlocked by Samsung, so you can choose your carrier and all the extras on your own, with no strings attached. This is just the S22 Ultra, customizable to your preferences. View now at Amazon View now at Verizon View now at Best Buy more buying choices

Hisense 55-Inch smart TV The best Amazon's Choice TV Hisense Pros & Cons Pros Defined picture

Faster gaming

Detailed color and sound Cons Wall mounting costs extra

No Bluetooth

Possible glare in daylight More Details Hisense 55-Inch smart TV features: 4K resolution | LED display | Direct lit backlight | Smart capable | Roku TV smart platform | 3 HDMI inputs If you're in the market for a smart TV, you're probably familiar with the Hisense brand. Previous reviews of the Hisense have lauded its bright images and reasonable prices. Review: Hisense U8H 4K TV review: Come for the price, stay for the picture This Hisense in particular is a large 4K UltraHD experience, with four times the resolution of a regular HD screen and over 8 million pixels. That's thanks to a full array LED backlight that creates a clearer picture on the screen. Dolby Vision and DTS studio sound enhance the visual and auditory experience, while Game Mode allows for gaming with no lagging. The smart TV aspect kicks in with streaming services through the Roku TV operating system. The TV is fairly light, at 25.4 pounds, and its dimensions with the stand are 48.5 by 30.4 by 8.9 inches. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy more buying choices

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) The best Amazon's Choice Apple device Jason Cipriani/ZDNET Pros & Cons Pros Better fit with the addition of the XS ear tip

Magnets are made out of 100% recycled rare earth

Sweat and water-resistant case Cons Cannot personalize case through Amazon

Not the latest generation

Only one color More Details Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features: H2 chip | Adaptive transparence | Personalized spatial audio | Touch control | Up to 6 hours of listening with active noise cancelling | Charging case: 30 hours ZDNET associate editor Sabrina Ortiz took a deep dive into these second-generation AirPods and highlighted all of their improvements over previous models. For one, the H2 chip gives the audio over these earbuds better clarity than before, and there are considerable upgrades to active noise cancelation and transparency mode. Touch control is also a feature that debuted with this generation of AirPods. With it, you can control the volume of your audio just by swiping on the stem. Review: Apple reveals AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, and features You can get listen to music all day long by combining the charging case, which has a battery life of 30 hours, with the AirPods, which have up to 6 hours of listening time with active noise canceling. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy more buying choices

What is the best Amazon's Choice product? Amazon's Choice products are a cut above the rest to begin with because they already have so many satisfied customer ratings -- and they'll ship to your door quickly. The best products currently available as Amazon's choice fall into different categories, so one may be better for you than another. Amazon's Choice product Price Feature Feature Feature Feature Feature HP Stream $289 4GB RAM Windows 10 S OS Intel UHD Graphics 600 Battery Life: Up to 11 hours Intel Celeron N4000 Processor n.o.w. Tone Therapy $179 0.71 ounces Over 200 plays on one charge Black chrome 2 speakers 3 minute meditations Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $799 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dust/water resistance: IP68 rating Operating system: Android 12 with OneUI 4 Battery: 5,000mAh (45W Charging) Main display: 6.8 inches Hisense 55-Inch smart TV $279 4K resolution LED display Smart capable Roku TV smart platform 3 HDMI inputs Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $245 H2 chip Touch control Up to 6 hours of listening Charging case adds 30 hours of listening time Sweat and water-resistant case

Which is the right Amazon's Choice product for you? Here are the reasons to buy one Amazon's Choice product over another. Choose this Amazon's Choice product… If you want… HP Stream An affordable Chromebook alternative. This serviceable laptop is under $300. n.o.w. Tone Therapy A relaxation device that centers your mind in less than 3 minutes. This gadget is helpful for focus and stress relief. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra An unlocked 5G smartphone with a built-in pen. You can personalize it to your liking. Hisense 55-Inch smart TV A smart TV for under $300 with the Roku TV platform. If you want to stream or game in 4K resolution, this is the TV for you. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) An advanced listening experience with touch control. You can get up to 36 hours of listening combined with the case and the AirPods.

How did I choose these Amazon's Choice products? Amazon's Choice is a label that sellers cannot pay for or control, which increases its credibility. However, as the research above shows, it is not without controversy. When I created this list, I wanted to highlight the best products offered by Amazon in a number of categories. I first searched for keywords that Amazon's Choice products fall under, such as tablets or meditation. Usually, within the keyword results, there's a section of Amazon's Choice products that many people have purchased and liked. I searched all sorts of keywords and considered a wide range of products. I wanted to find products that had already been reviewed highly by the ZDNET team, as well as products with undeniable value. Variety was also important to me. The best TV, the best laptop, the best meditation device, and more, are all on this list because they're Amazon's Choice products that could appeal to a wide variety of people.

What does Amazon's Choice mean? Amazon uses the designation to highlight products that stand out from the rest. The purpose of this label is to make it easy to find the best products on Amazon, which other customers have frequently bought. The products have high ratings and can dispatch immediately to you. Amazon highlights that its chosen products are delivered more quickly and returned less frequently; the latter metric is a good variable in assessing customer satisfaction.

Should you trust Amazon's Choice? To answer this question, it's worth looking at how Amazon selects these products. Brands and selling partners cannot apply or pay to be featured as an Amazon's Choice product, which increases credibility. Amazon looks at the opinions of customers in the form of ratings, price, and popularity, and then matches that with what's available. Amazon's Choice is essentially top-rated products that are immediately available to ship. If you want a product that customers have raved about, and you want it quickly, this is a useful label.

What is Amazon's Choice vs Best Seller? If you've shopped on Amazon, you're probably familiar with the best seller tag. The difference between a best selling product and an Amazon's Choice product is that in order to qualify for Amazon's Choice, the product has to be Prime-eligible and able to ship immediately. Some best sellers may not qualify for consideration based on those parameters alone. Best sellers have sustained high sales in their product category while Amazon's Choice products match target keywords and are generally high-quality and well-priced.

Are there alternative Amazon's Choice gadgets worth considering? Here are a few other Amazon's Choice tech products I found that are also worth checking out:

BEST PRICE Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones - Amazon's Choice headphones Lightweight, wired Sony headphones under $10 -- this is a steal! These Sony ZX Series on-ear headphones are currently 23% off and they're designed as essentials. They have swiveling earcups so that you can store them easily, and you can choose to purchase them with a mic or without one. The cables are tangle free so you don't have to spend time unwinding the cord. This is a good staple to have on hand. View at Amazon

BEST PRICE Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet - Amazon's Choice tablet The latest tablet from Amazon happens to be its best tablet pick. The Amazon Fire HD is currently 40% off for the 32GB lockscreen ad-supported version, and you can save 20% with an eligible trade-in. This tablet is 30% faster than the previous Fire HD 8 generation, and it has up to 13 hours of battery life. You can enjoy reading, streaming, and more easily. Amazon emphasizes the durability of the Fire HD, noting that it is twice as durable as the Apple iPad mini (2021). View at Amazon

BEST PRICE Rocketbook Smart Reusable Eco-Friendly Notebook - Amazon's Choice smart notebook The Rocketbook comes with a Piplot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth for all of your smart notebook needs. You can write on the notebook pages like regular paper, save your notes to cloud services like Google Drive and Evernote with the free Rocketbook app, and then erase your notes with a wet cloth. This Amazon's Choice product is 38% off right now -- you can get it for about $20. View at Amazon