Hisense U8H 4K TV review: Come for the price, stay for the picture

Having grown accustomed to my Samsung 65-inch QN800B 8K smart TV, I recently got an opportunity I'd been wanting for months: testing Hisense's new U8H 65-inch 4K smart TV.

It's clear to me that image quality is a strong suit of Hisense's latest generation of TVs.

You see, Hisense is not often on the list when it comes to the best of the best TVs or ones that are high-end. Instead, the company competes with the likes of TCL and Vizio for the mid-range crown. Naturally, it's always interesting to see where these companies put their resources with their TVs, where they cut costs, and where they take risks.

After testing the latest U8H model for a few weeks, it's safe to say that Hisense is bringing high-quality imagery straight into your living room at the expense of a design and software experience that isn't made for everyone.

Specifications

Screen size 64.5" Resolution 4K ULED (2160p) Resolution type Mini LED Color Quantum Dot Color Wide Color Gamut High dynamic range Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) Picture processor Unknown Brightness Level 1500 nits Smooth Motion Yes Motion Rate 480 Refresh rate 120Hz variable Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi6e (triple band) Bluetooth Yes (channel unknown) Connection ports 4x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 Voice Assistants Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Design

For starters, the Hisense TV offers an infinity design -- the bezels are as thin as most modern TVs -- to bring a more expansive viewing experience to the room. Once I set up the 54-pound TV, which is lighter compared to other models I've tested, the near bezel-less design jumped out to me instantly.

While the physical setup took moments, the software process took significantly longer due to the various log-ins and preference settings needed to optimize the Hisense TV experience. Once that seemingly endless stream ended, though, I was able to enjoy the TV for what it was made for: entertainment.

The TV's home hub was not shy of displaying sponsored content, even if it was behind a paywall. Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

Google's Interface: A muddled performance

Hisense's TV comes with Google's main hub interface that offers a bundle of various streaming options on the home screen, including promoted shows, films, and all my favorite apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. After watching some shows and films across various platforms, the home hub pulled my shows from the apps and thoughtfully displayed them on the home page for future viewing.

However, not all of my shows were displayed, and it took me a few viewings to understand why. The interface confused my home's Netflix profiles, so instead of displaying all the shows that my household was watching across different profiles, the U8H TV opted simply not to display them. It's a minor annoyance in the grand scheme of a smart TV, but one nonetheless. Below my "Continue watching" section were several ads, too, which I found disruptive at best.

One feature I'd grown to love on Samsung TV models that the Hisense lacked was Ambient Mode, a screensaver that can be displayed automatically when the device is left idle or be manually set. While other TV models offer the dedicated screen option with just a few clicks, the Hisense U8H opted to only offer my beloved Ambient Mode when I paused my shows for a certain amount of time. As someone who enjoys leaving a screensaver on as a mood enhancer, this manual absence felt like a tragedy.

Rhaenyra's dragon, Syrax, looked stunning on the 4K mini LED screen. Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

Picture quality

My current obsession, even after one month, is still House of the Dragon, and my first experience with this TV was that (spoiler-free) season finale. For those that love seeing detailed, giant dragons down to the individual scales on a screen, this TV is for you. Not only could I see every character and creature in full detail, but I could see every weathered scar on Vhagar's gargantuan body thanks in part to the excellent color reproduction via the Mini LED paneling and Quantum Dot technology.

The same went for more intricate detailing, such as Rhaenyra's gown or the fiery Westeros table map. (Clearly, I'm a big fan.) I attribute -- and thank -- the addition of the 336 local dimming zones and Dolby Vision HDR that's integrated into the TV for this beautiful imagery.

The Hisense U8H understood the assignment of portraying the warmness of this particular scene. Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

Outside of Martin's fantasy universe, I cross-tested the TV with softer, less CGI-filled films, including the latest iteration of Persuasion. During some drone shots at Lyme, the detailing felt so intricate and immersive that I felt like I hovered over the cliffside views of Anne Elliot's walking party in person. It's clear to me that image quality is a strong suit of Hisense's latest generation TVs.

At this point, you may be wondering why I didn't give this TV a 9/10 at least. The problem that I have with the Hisense is that if you have a large living space or use your TV for a wide viewing area, the angles on this model just won't cut it. The TV features are great and detailed, and the imagery gets plenty bright when facing it directly on. However, as I moved off to the side of the TV, the picture slowly but surely distorted. It's not too noticeable, especially if you looked at the TV in person before reading this review, but it's enough that I personally wouldn't enjoy watching my movies unless I sat slap dab in the center of it.

And, let's not forget about the audio quality. Typically, I watch my shows with my small but mighty Samsung soundbar atop my equally small TV stand. Based on the audio I heard from the Hisense TV, however, I could have easily gotten away with nixing my soundbar. For those that want higher quality audio with a more balanced range of trebles, basses, and mids, or for those that use their TV for Spotify listening sessions, I'd still recommend investing in a dedicated soundbar. For more casual use cases, the optional accessory is by no means necessary for your entertainment.

Gaming performance

As far as gaming goes, I tested the Hisense TV with some Horizon Forbidden West and was just as enamored with the visuals. This model in particular features FreeSync Premium Pro and a 120Hz refresh rate that minimizes frame tearing and lag. I didn't experience any ghosting either, a welcome sight when I was surveying the Mount Zion-inspired views of The Daunt. With its Dolby Vision Gaming, Aloy's adventures were prominently displayed with vivid hues that were not too saturated or overblown.

Aloy's adventures in Horizon Forbidden West displayed incredible depth and detail on the screen. Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET

Priced to compete

The most enticing factor for me with the U8H is that for how incredible the picture quality is, the price is much cheaper than 4K TVs with similar technologies, including that of LG, Samsung, and Sony. I'll be blunt -- I'm cheap, and if I can find a great deal on a product, I'll 99% of the time take the offer.

My frugality, coupled with my strong desire for high-quality imagery, makes this $1,400 model a no-brainer in my living room. And while that's the retail price of the Hisense TV, this model is often discounted for as low as $900. Compared to the $2,300 that my other Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV retails for, the Hisense brings much better value.

Bottom line

Hisense's 65-inch U8H 4K TV comes with enough perks to make the quirks worth contending with. If you're living in a smaller apartment space or have a direct line of view to the display, it's a great option that can save you thousands of dollars, especially if you're weighing in more expensive options.

Those that prefer a mid-range TV with a great picture and/or would like to stay in Google's smart home ecosystem should consider the U8H line. It's also great for gamers who want a beautiful, lag-free, and tear-free experience. If you prefer a TV that has a wider viewing angle and, frankly, comes with greater after-market support, I'd recommend looking at the alternatives below.

