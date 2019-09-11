Best iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR deals now that iPhone 11 is here

While it's tempting to buy the latest and greatest from Apple, those of you who aren't eager to spend thousands on the newest smartphone may be more interested in all the deals on last year's iPhone range.
The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have officially succeeded the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but that doesn't mean the year-old phones are suddenly outdated. On the contrary -- they're still premium handsets, loaded with cutting-edge Apple technology. If you want a high-end smartphone, you won't be disappointed with either of these models.
Best iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR deals
Now that you've explored all three phones, and perhaps figured out which one you want to buy, here are all the best deals available.
AT&T
AT&T is offering up to $750 off a second iPhone (or a free iPhone XR) when you purchase an eligible iPhone (typically, the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max) on a "qualifying" 30-month installment plan. It requires a new AT&T Unlimited line. But you can get a $300 AT&T Visa Reward card when you order online.
iPhone XR at AT&T
- 64GB model: $25 per month (or $749 upfront)
- 128GB model: $26.67 per month (or $799 upfront)
- 256GB model: $30 per month (or $899 upfront)
iPhone XS at AT&T
- 64GB model: $33.34 per month (or $999 upfront)
- 256GB model: $38.34 per month (or $1,149 upfront)
- 512GB model: $45 per month (or $1,349 upfront)
iPhone XS Max at AT&T
- 64GB model: $36.67 per month (or $1,099 upfront)
- 256GB model: $41.67 per month (or $1,249 upfront)
- 512GB model: $48.34 per month (or $1,449 upfront)
Sprint
If you switch over to Sprint, you can lease an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max with Sprint Flex and get a second iPhone XR free on an additional line. It requires two new lines or one new and one upgrade on an 18-month lease. Plus, you can save 50% on a new Apple Watch through Sprint with the purchase of an iPhone XS.
iPhone XR at Sprint
- 64GB model: $15 per month (or $749 upfront)
- 128GB model: $15 per month with $50 down (or $9 upfront)
- 256GB model: $15 per month with $150 down (or $899 upfront)
iPhone XS at Sprint
- 64GB model: $41.67 per month (or $999.99 upfront)
- 256GB model: $41.67 per month with $150 down (or $1,149.99 upfront)
- 512GB model: $41.67 per month with $350 down (or $1,349.99 upfront)
iPhone XS Max at Sprint
- 64GB model: $45.84 per month with $379.99 down $1,099.99 upfront)
- 256GB model: $45.84 per month with $150 down (or $1,249.99 upfront)
- 512GB model: $45.84 per month with $350 down (or $1,449.99 upfront)
T-Mobile
Buy your iPhone XS or XS Max with T-Mobile and get $750 off a second when activating two lines on its Magenta Plus plan. You'll then receive a bill credit for 24 months. You can also get an iPhone XR on T-Mobile -- via 24 monthly bill credits -- when you buy a second iPhone XR and add two Magenta Plus lines.
iPhone XR at T-Mobile
iPhone XS at T-Mobile
iPhone XS Max at T-Mobile
Verizon
Verizon is offering a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. You need to add an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate this phone on a new phone line of service with Verizon Unlimited, and enter promo code SWITCHNOW at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter.
Plus, you can save up to another $450 (or $200 credited to your account over 24 months) with a select trade-in when you switch.
iPhone XR at Verizon
- 64GB model: $31.24 per month (or $7 upfront)
- 128GB model: $33.33 per month (or $799 upfront)
- 256GB model: $ per month (or $1,349 upfront)
iPhone XS at Verizon
- 64GB model: $41.66 per month (or $999.99 upfront)
- 256GB model: $47.91 per month (or $1,149.99 upfront)
- 512GB model: $56.24 per month (or $1,349.99 upfront)
iPhone XS Max at Verizon
- 64GB model: $45.83 per month (or $1099.99 upfront)
- 256GB model: $52.08 per month (or $1,249.99 upfront)
- 512GB model: $60.41 per month (or $1,449.99 upfront)
Want to trade your old iPhone?
