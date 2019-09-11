Best iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR deals now that iPhone 11 is here

Why Apple's iPhone 11 may not excite businesses, but expanded focus on health data should Apple gives iPhone 11, Watch Series 5, and iPad incremental hardware refresh, but services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and a new health-focused Research app are the real story. Read more: https://zd.net/2N8gxD5

CNET Best Phones for 2019 Our editors hand-picked these products based on our tests and reviews. Read More

While it's tempting to buy the latest and greatest from Apple, those of you who aren't eager to spend thousands on the newest smartphone may be more interested in all the deals on last year's iPhone range.

Also: Everything Apple announced at iPhone 11 event

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have officially succeeded the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but that doesn't mean the year-old phones are suddenly outdated. On the contrary -- they're still premium handsets, loaded with cutting-edge Apple technology. If you want a high-end smartphone, you won't be disappointed with either of these models.

Check out our reviews:

We also have this comparison guide here, which pits all three phones against each other.

(Image: CNET)

Best iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR deals

Now that you've explored all three phones, and perhaps figured out which one you want to buy, here are all the best deals available.

Also: Best deals on Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR TechRepublic

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $750 off a second iPhone (or a free iPhone XR) when you purchase an eligible iPhone (typically, the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max) on a "qualifying" 30-month installment plan. It requires a new AT&T Unlimited line. But you can get a $300 AT&T Visa Reward card when you order online.

iPhone XR at AT&T

iPhone XS at AT&T

iPhone XS Max at AT&T

Sprint

If you switch over to Sprint, you can lease an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max with Sprint Flex and get a second iPhone XR free on an additional line. It requires two new lines or one new and one upgrade on an 18-month lease. Plus, you can save 50% on a new Apple Watch through Sprint with the purchase of an iPhone XS.

iPhone XR at Sprint

iPhone XS at Sprint

iPhone XS Max at Sprint

T-Mobile

Buy your iPhone XS or XS Max with T-Mobile and get $750 off a second when activating two lines on its Magenta Plus plan. You'll then receive a bill credit for 24 months. You can also get an iPhone XR on T-Mobile -- via 24 monthly bill credits -- when you buy a second iPhone XR and add two Magenta Plus lines.

iPhone XR at T-Mobile

iPhone XS at T-Mobile

iPhone XS Max at T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon is offering a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. You need to add an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate this phone on a new phone line of service with Verizon Unlimited, and enter promo code SWITCHNOW at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter.

Plus, you can save up to another $450 (or $200 credited to your account over 24 months) with a select trade-in when you switch.

iPhone XR at Verizon

iPhone XS at Verizon

iPhone XS Max at Verizon

Want to trade your old iPhone?

ZDNet explains here how and where you can trade your old phone.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and tech for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.