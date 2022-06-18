There are a ton of options out there for the best Apple Watch app, which is why we searched the App Store to find the best ones. From gaming to meditation, there is something for everyone.
These are the best Apple Watch apps to simplify your life and bring peace and enjoyment to you every day.
Cost: Free
The Wallet app is an easy way to keep your money available at just the touch of a finger. You can use a variety of funds, like Apple Cash and the Apple Card. You can even store your transit cards. It is a simple matter to add and remove cards, but the app is not just for your credit card and banking details. You can also store your driver's license or ID, digital keys, and even employee badges to save you those precious minutes when you are running late. If you are a student, you can easily access your student ID cards. When you have a trip coming up, store your boarding passes, hotel booking information, and tickets in the app. You can also store the information for your best rewards credit cards, giving you another simple way to earn.
Cost: Free; in-app purchases apply
Audible takes the standard reading app and elevates it, adding audiobooks to the mix. If you are not much of a reader or simply cannot wait to hear that next chapter, an audiobook could be the perfect solution. In addition to your standard titles, Audible has its own Audible Originals, further ensuring that there is plenty of content for you to read and hear. It is not just about audiobooks, either. You will also have access to podcasts, some exclusive to the platform, plus short stories read aloud to keep you on the edge of your seat. If you want to finish your book when you get home, Audible is compatible with a number of devices, including iPhone, iPod touch, Kindle, Sonos, and Fire TV.
Cost: Headspace requires a membership that costs $69.99 for the year with a 14-day trial. You can also opt for a monthly plan for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Student and family memberships are also available.
Millions of users subscribe to Headspace, our pick for the best Apple Watch meditation app. In fact, Headspace claims to have reduced stress in users within just 10 days. Choose from multiple settings, including sleeping, meditating, moving, waking up, and focus mode. For better sleep, there are specially curated audio soundtracks, sleep exercises, and sleepcasts, all designed to improve your sleep. There is plenty to do during the day, too. Meditations help you find calm throughout the day, plus there are workouts to get the heart pumping, then meditations to help you find calm. If you need a quick mental boost, check out the inspiration videos available at any time. One special feature is that this is an app sensitive to pronouns, specializing in inclusive language so as not to isolate any user.
Cost: Free; in-app purchases apply
Nike Run Club is an excellent app for running, giving you an extra exercise boost. You will enjoy your own built-in coach to keep you on the move and keep you company while you reach those new fitness goals. It also tracks your stats so you can see your progress. You can view your pace and distance while viewing details like location, elevation, and mile splits. It will even track your heart rate, giving a well-rounded portrait of each workout. After your run, you can go back and see exactly how far you progressed in your workout. Nike Run Club also gives you wellness tips so you can begin living a healthier life. Connect with local friends and other runners to challenge one another or simply find support.
Cost: $0.99
Unlike most games, Tiny Armies is made specifically for your Apple Watch, making it our pick for the best game for Apple Watch. It is a fast-paced game to keep you completely tuned in, allowing you to simply swipe to annihilate the enemy. There is vivid scenery along the way, too, like steep mountains and lush forests. Connect with international friends via iMessage or play face-to-face while hanging out with your bestie. Don't worry if your friends are not available to play; there is the option to play solo, as well, putting the power in your hands. If you want a bigger screen, you can continue the fun on your iPhone, iPad, or via iMessage.
The best Apple Watch app is the free Wallet app, conveniently built into the Watch when you buy. It does one of the most important things you need in life - managing and organizing your finances so your debit and credit cards are just a touch away. Plus, there is easy access to all of your transit cards and IDs for easy access. However, there are many apps available, including our other picks for the best Apple Watch app.
Apple Watch app
Best for
Cost
Apple Wallet
Finances, tickets, transit cards, employee badges
$0
Audible
Reading, books
$0 (in-app purchases apply)
Headspace
Meditation, better sleep
$69.99/year
$12.99/month
Nike Run Club
Fitness, workout tools
$0 (in-app purchases apply)
Tiny Armies
Game, entertainment, fun
$0.99
To help you find the best Apple Watch app for you, we offer our expert recommendations based on each app.
Choose this Apple Watch app...
If you...
Apple Wallet
Want to keep your finances in order
Audible
Like reading on the go
Headspace
Want to bring calm to your life
Nike Run Club
Want to turn your Apple Watch into your personal trainer
Tiny Armies
Want a game designed exactly for your Apple Watch
There are several considerations we make when searching for the best Apple Watch apps. These are some factors you should consider.
An Apple Watch app is a program you can download and run on your Apple Watch.
The best Apple Watch app is free, charging nothing to download and use the app.
Below are some honorable mentions.
